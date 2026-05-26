You've blocked off your calendar for a few days and are headed on a relaxing getaway soon. With the most difficult part of trip planning (i.e. booking flights and creating an itinerary) out of the way, all that's left for you to focus on is the manicure you'll be taking off with. No matter where your destination is, this is probably the best time to go all out and get creative with bold nail colors and designs.

If you're going somewhere tropical, aquatic designs featuring fish and blue water may be the first that come to mind, but you can also venture outside the box with nail art that focuses on tropical fruits like mangos and bananas. “Summer is all about bright, fun, and bold colors , and fruit designs naturally fit this aesthetic,” Nails INC. founder Thea Green previously told MC. Animal print nail designs have also made a return this year, and these are easy to incorporate into any design if you have a safari tour on the books. The good news is that a simple scroll through social media will expose you to all sorts of vacation nail inspiration.

Before you start working on your out-of-office email, take a look at some out-of-the-box designs worth adding to your vacation manicure mood board ASAP.

Fruits and Veggies

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailsbyzola)

Remember Hailey Bieber's "farmer's market manicure"? It featured various fruits and vegetables (like carrots, blueberries, and cherries) on each finger, and it's a fitting look for summer and any upcoming vacations you might find yourself on.

Fish Nails

(Image credit: Instagram / @haileybieber)

Just looking at this funky manicure that Bieber wore while celebrating Kendall Jenner's birthday last year makes me feel like I need to be sunbathing on a Mediterranean island.

Turquoise French Manicure

(Image credit: Instagram / @craftedbyaprince)

If a pretty beach is where you'll find yourself at some point within the next few weeks, use 3D gel to add some aquatic elements like seashells and starfish designs to your manicure.

Lemon Yellow

(Image credit: Instagram / @lolo.nailedit)

Last summer's lemon yellow trend is still going strong. If complex nail art isn't for you, a solid yellow nail is just bold and bright enough to keep your spirits high throughout all your vacation activities.

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Pink Chrome

(Image credit: Instagram / @_citre)

Vibrant hot pink will always be a go-to summer nail color, but consider adding some extra life to it with a chrome powder if you want to do something way different for vacation.

Mix-n-Match Neons

(Image credit: Instagram / @lolo.nailedit)

Earlier this spring, experts predicted that mix-and-match designs that involve wearing a different color on each finger would be a major trend, and even Tracee Ellis Ross was spotted wearing a mismatched look featuring jelly nail polishes. “This design trend reflects individuality and creativity, encouraging clients to explore color in a curated way," Sundays Studio founder Amy Ling Lin says.

You can make this look vacation-friendly by choosing a blend of summery pastels or neon colors.

Orange Jelly

(Image credit: Instagram / @vanityprojects)

Jelly manicures are created using sheer nail colors, and they're a more playful take on traditional manicures that feature opaque nail colors.

Fruits and Flowers

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailedbyvicx)

Have you ever eaten a fresh mango on an island? Grab some orange and yellow polishes and a 3D gel to create a look that channels that same joy.

Ombré Sunset

(Image credit: Instagram / @lolo.nailedit)

Use a blend of yellows, reds, and peach-toned colors to paint yourself an ombré manicure that'll remind you of a beachy sunset (or a tequila sunrise if that's your vacation cocktail of choice).

Polka Dots with 3D Flowers

(Image credit: Instagram / @vanityprojects)

This manicure combines two major trends—butter yellow and polka dots—and tops things off with a dainty 3D flower.

Strawberry Reverse French Manicure

(Image credit: Instagram / @_citre)

You don't have to have strawberry-picking plans for the summer to incorporate a strawberry look into your manicure. Think of it like a reverse French manicure with white polka dots.

Watermelon Jelly

(Image credit: Instagram / @fanessdetroit)

This manicure inspired by the other ultimate summer fruit, watermelon, can be achieved by painting a neon green color on top of a pink jelly shade.