Beauty routines are integral to getting In The Mood—not for any other person, but for you. Here, get a glimpse into the products, habits, and mantras that help powerhouse women slip into the sexiest version of themselves.

Getting ready used to be a part of beauty routines no one saw. Now? It’s the reason I’m up until the crack of dawn doomscrolling. Few creators have capitalized on that shift quite like Alix Earle—from her “get ready” and "get unready" with me videos before or after a long night out to the acne flare-ups she’s navigated for years. And at this particular moment, the spotlight on Earle is only getting brighter. Between the upcoming debut of her reality series and the just-announced launch of her skincare line, Reale Actives (on sale March 31), the TikTok star is arguably entering the most visible chapter of her career yet—at just 25, no less.

When we spoke roughly two months ahead of the brand’s debut, Earle told me the project had actually been in the works for nearly two years—and it started with one ingredient she refused to compromise on: mandelic acid. The exfoliator had become a staple in her own routine during her acne journey—an MVP ingredient at smoothing texture and helping keep breakouts in check, but gentler than many stronger chemical exfoliants that can irritate sensitive skin. “I found out that it was in the products that really work for my skin, without being super harsh,” she says. It was also important for Earle to keep Reale Actives in a reasonable price range ($27 to $39) so her younger audience could realistically buy and repurchase the line.

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But product launches aside, what I really wanted to know was how Earle keeps her routine intact amid all the craziness and which beauty habits she actually relies on. Below, Earle shares the rituals that get her In The Mood: from the unsexy step she swears by to the surprisingly attainable fragrance she reaches for when she wants to feel her best.

I’m not sure if I have a line necessarily. I think it’s more about creating a morning routine for myself, which I feel like I didn’t have for a while. I actually saw a spiritual healer, and she told me I needed to lean a little more into my feminine energy. So I like to do a little bit of breath work and try to lead with my heart over my head—that’s what she suggested. Then I’ll make my coffee, do my skincare, put some eye patches on—just feeling good and getting myself ready for the day.

Sometimes I have to start with a bath, like a nice bath, and then go into the shower, maybe do a full-body scrub, play some music, and just enjoy the hot water.

I would say our Get Bare cleansing balm can be a little frightening at first because you’re really just mangling the makeup all around your face—especially with eyeliner and mascara. It can get a little scary, but afterwards, your skin feels really bare and good, ready to take on the next three steps of the routine. I feel like all cleansing balms are like that—it’s not the sexiest.

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I’ve been loving the LORE “Somewhere but Nowhere” fragrance. It’s so good.

My go-to makeup look is bronzy, probably a winged liner, because it snatches my eyes. I’ve been really loving a thin brow recently, with more of a mauvy lip.

Sexy or not, I think I’m always just sticking to neutrals with my nails.

I do my whole skincare routine after a night out, which is why I think it’s important to not have one that’s so crazy and elaborate—something that’s doable and attainable. I was not always great at doing my whole skincare routine in the past.

Probably my waterproof mascara. I will not give it up.

I’m excited because everyone says your frontal lobe develops at 25. I really want to know by the end of 25 what happened to me—if it really developed and how I feel. I’m very curious about that.

Shop Alix's Routine

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