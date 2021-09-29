Whether you're a current student or hung up your graduation cap years ago, September always brings a sense of renewal. Maybe it's the act of whipping out your flannels from the back of the closet, heading home from a summer abroad, or relishing in the welcome drop in temperature—but for whatever reason, it feels like time for a reset, at least for me. I find that as I archive my tank tops, bathing suits, and Rowing Blazers shorts in favor of boyfriend jeans and fisherman sweaters, I also crave a change when it comes to my hair. My summer hairstyles usually end up looking devil-may-care thanks to sweltering heat and miscellaneous water sports, so by the time Labor Day rolls around, I'm ready to bring some polish back to my look. I always see fall as a chance to up my hair game. Think braids, buns, and curls of every size. Hats. Headbands. Silk scrunchies. The works.

Luckily, I have inspo to spare thanks to MC's favorite celebs. And sure, they've got pro stylists around to perfect their coifs, but copying their looks at home easier than it looks. 'Tis the season to be ambitious, after all. That's why we've rounded up the best hairstyles to try this fall for all lengths and textures, inspired by the prettiest strands we've seen this year, and offer a little insight into how to get their looks. Hey, thirty days hath September, right?