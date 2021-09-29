18 Fall Hairstyles Perfect for Crisp Weather
It's all about muted tones and high gloss.
By Taylore Glynn published
Whether you're a current student or hung up your graduation cap years ago, September always brings a sense of renewal. Maybe it's the act of whipping out your flannels from the back of the closet, heading home from a summer abroad, or relishing in the welcome drop in temperature—but for whatever reason, it feels like time for a reset, at least for me. I find that as I archive my tank tops, bathing suits, and Rowing Blazers shorts in favor of boyfriend jeans and fisherman sweaters, I also crave a change when it comes to my hair. My summer hairstyles usually end up looking devil-may-care thanks to sweltering heat and miscellaneous water sports, so by the time Labor Day rolls around, I'm ready to bring some polish back to my look. I always see fall as a chance to up my hair game. Think braids, buns, and curls of every size. Hats. Headbands. Silk scrunchies. The works.
Luckily, I have inspo to spare thanks to MC's favorite celebs. And sure, they've got pro stylists around to perfect their coifs, but copying their looks at home easier than it looks. 'Tis the season to be ambitious, after all. That's why we've rounded up the best hairstyles to try this fall for all lengths and textures, inspired by the prettiest strands we've seen this year, and offer a little insight into how to get their looks. Hey, thirty days hath September, right?
Bangs & Bands
Megan's Met Gala fringe was faux, which means you can try out the look for a night, too. Secure some clip-in bangs, then wrap skinny hair ties around your ponytail about an inch apart get the look.
A Modern Mullet
Don't let the M word scare you—Miley is the a prime example of how to make the rocker chic cut accessible. Brish the front down like bangs, then add subtle bends to the back. Sunglasses are optional, but encouraged.
Long and Lucious
Anyone can have waist length locks with the right extensions. Clip in some faux strands and you, too, can be Rihanna for a night.
A Trendy Tendril
Ari's famous for her high ponies, and this chunky tendril adds an layer of drama. Slick down the top to polish your ponytail, or leave the style looser for a more breezy vibe.
An Off-Kilter Top Knot
This style is all about the details: an imperfect angle, a tiny braid, and some hair sticking out at the ends makes for a more memorable bun.
Brushed-Out Curls
Use a medium-barrel curling iron to wind the hair into spirals, then brush them through for a glamorous look.
Waves and A Barrette
Something sparkly ups the formality alongside some simple waves.
The Side Slick
Side part your hair and secure the front sections from each side at the nape of your neck with a clear band for an alternative to the standard half-up, half-down look.
A Scrunched Pony
If you've got shorter strands, secure them into a tiny pony at the nape of your neck and scrunch the hair left up front.
One Long Plait
A braid this major is the ultimate excuse to try those clip-in extensions you've been thinking about.
An Edgy, Wet Slick
Rake some gel through your roots with a brush, and voila.
Strategically-Placed Cornrows
Micro cornrows joined by bantu knots above one ear complement a side-swept bounty of curls.
Bombshell Curls
If you've got curls for days, just add some volume and embrace your natural texture.
The 50/50
This style is all about contrast. Slick your strands tightly against your scalp with gel, then wind up what's left into a loose twist.
A Sexy Chignon
An updo doesn't have to be difficult. Add some bends to your strands with a curling wand, then wind your hair into a loose twist and secure with bobby pins.
An Elegant Braided Bun
Braids wound up into an architectural bun is as regal as it gets.
A Wrapped High Pony
Some loose tendrils around the face and a band of hair wrapped around the base keeps a high ponytail from looking too severe.
A Proper Headband
Keep your strands out of your fave with a velvet band for a sophisticated touch.
Taylore Glynn
