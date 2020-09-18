Today's Top Stories
1
How to Look (and Feel) Less Stressed
2
No Fall Outfit Is Complete Without These Scarves
3
Women Marry Their Glass Ceilings
4
New Abortion Finder Tool Helps Women Find Care
5
Martha Hunt Shares ﻿What's Inside Her Jewelry Box

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

25 Self-Care Products to Treat Yourself to Right Now

Repeat after me: I deserve it.

self care products
Design By Morgan McMullen

The best nights are the ones where you've got nothing to do but wash your hair, moisturize, mask, and just take care of yourself. Of course, a long soak won't solve all your problems, but it'll at least put them off make them seem that much more manageable. Ahead, everything you need for a relaxing night at home.

L'Occitane Hand Cream
L'Occitane
$29.00
SHOP IT

Anyone else's hands dry and cracked from the constant hand sanitizer? Thankfully, this hand cream from French skincare company L'Occitane will make your hands feel as smooth as a baby. 

1 of 25
Calm Down Bodywash
Plant Apothecary
$18.00
SHOP IT

Just do what the bottle says. Easier said than done? Don't worry, the ginger and lavender scent will help you achieve relaxation status.

2 of 25
Jet Lag Face Mask
Summer Fridays
$48.00
SHOP IT

You don't need to be living that jet-setting life to test out Summer Friday's Jet Lag Mask. It'll give your skin a glowy complexion—even when applied on your couch while watching Netflix.  

3 of 25
Beach Cottage Scented Candle
Homesick
$29.95
SHOP IT

Just sit back and imagine you are anywhere other than lying on your bedroom floor. Do you hear the ocean? 'Cause we do. 

4 of 25
Calm Soaking Salts
Herbivore Botanicals
$18.00
SHOP IT

Soak your body in healing vitamins of pink Himalayan sea salt and vanilla to experience a true calm.

5 of 25
The Starter Ritual Set
Tatcha
$68.00
SHOP IT

Have you been neglecting the eye cream? (Same.) This kit should undo some of the damage that you *would* have been preventing had you been diligent about applying said stuff.

6 of 25
Scalp Revival Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo
Briogeo
$42.00
SHOP IT

There's no better way to take care of your scalp than with this exfoliating shampoo from Briogeo. Your hair will thank you. 

7 of 25
Deep Sleep Pillow Spray
thisworks
$29.00
SHOP IT

The products on this list combined should make you more tired than Captain Sully after he landed that plane in the Hudson, but this is the coup de grâce, just in case.

8 of 25
Star Eye Mask
KNC Beauty
$25.00
SHOP IT

Look like the superstar you are while tending to your under eye bags and wrinkles. Warning: These eye masks require a #selfcare Instagram post. 

9 of 25
Yogasleep Rohm Portable White Noise Machine
Marpac
$34.95
$29.21 (16% off)
SHOP IT

Now more than ever it's important to bank eight hours of quality sleep. Mask noise that's disrupting your REM cycles with this compact noise machine. 

10 of 25
Truth Serum Collagen Booster
Ole Henriksen
$50.17
SHOP IT

Vitamin C has quickly become a dermatologist favorite for anti-aging. This serum will deliver your daily dose, plus a firming collagen booster. 

11 of 25
Mini Full Frontal Volume Mascara
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
$13.00
SHOP IT

Even if you're not applying a full face of makeup these days, one swipe of Fenty Beauty's full volume mascara will have you feeling like your old self. 

12 of 25
Treatment Lotion Hydrating Mask
La Mer
$35.00
SHOP IT

There's never been a better excuse to indulge on a fancy sheet mask. Truly pamper your skin with this La Mer hydrating lotion formula.

13 of 25
Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater
Mario Badescu
$7.00
SHOP IT

Leave this spray on your desk and give yourself a mist whenever you're feeling sluggish or stressed. It'll do wonders for your mood.

14 of 25
Sleep, Anxiety, and Calming Tea
Nutra Tea
$9.99
SHOP IT

Weaving a cup of Nutra Tea's chamomile and valerian blend into your nighttime routine will help improve your sleep and anxiety levels.

15 of 25
Sublime Skin Highlighting Trio
Pat McGrath Labs
$50.00
SHOP IT

Whether it's for a Zoom call or socially-distanced cocktails, there's always a reason to highlight your best features. Makeup artist Pat McGrath's trio of highlighting powders will optimize your glow. 

16 of 25
Organic Cotton Sheet Set
Boll & Branch
$250.00
SHOP IT

Remember when we said sleep is important? Wait until you slip in-between the organic fibers of this sheet set. Heaven.

17 of 25
Overnight Reusable Wrinkle-Smoothing Patches
SiO
$46.72
SHOP IT

Whether it's preventative or you're trying to smooth visible wrinkles, you'll love SiO's overnight patch pack—a.k.a. the hottest new face mask kit out there.

18 of 25
Courtesy of Bloomingdales
Peppermint Body Scrub
Malin + Goetz
$35.00
SHOP IT

There's a reason why Malin + Goetz has a cult following. Its peppermint body scrub will leave you refreshed post-shower and your skin won't be disappointed either.

19 of 25
Flaunt Facial Cleansing Wipes
Cleanse by Lauren Napier
$23.00
SHOP IT

When you're ready to wash the day off of your face, the last thing you want is to apply harsh chemical irritants. With ingredients like Noni Extract and Pink Guava, these Lauren Napier wipes are what you've been missing.

20 of 25
Polish: Superfood Facial Exfoliant
Root Science
$60.00
SHOP IT

Pro tip: Sloughing off bumpy bits will help your makeup glide on easier, which in turn makes your life as a whole a bit easier.

21 of 25
Silk Scrunchies
Slip
$39.00
SHOP IT

Silk does wonders for frizzy, hard-to-manage hair. If you're not ready to jump on the scrunchie bandwagon in public yet, make it your at-home guilty pleasure.

22 of 25
Microfiber Towel
Pattern Beauty
$19.00
SHOP IT

The key to perfect, post-shower curls? How you dry them. Optimize your good hair days with Pattern Beauty's absorbent microfiber towels.

23 of 25
Cleansing Mask with Lemon
Christophe Robin
$49.00
SHOP IT

Get the Frenchiest, most clarifying shampoo of your life with this cleansing mask. 

24 of 25
Primrose Facial Cleansing Masque
Aesop
$40.00
SHOP IT

Clear pores = clear conscience. (If only it were that easy.)

25 of 25
Next
Gorgeous Long Hairstyles for Every Texture
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
More From Beauty
Madelyn Cline Explains Her Glowing Skin Routine
Actress Adria Arjona Believes in Face Icing
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Clay Masks at Every Price Point
Saweetie Shares Her Skincare Routine
The Ultimate Guide to Nail Shapes
Gucci Westman Won't Let Rosacea Ruin Her Glow
Overnight Masks That Will Transform Your Skin
Winter Nail Shades to Beat Your Cold-Weather Blues
The Right Nail Polish for Your Exact Skin Tone
How to Look (and Feel) Less Stressed