Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.
25 Self-Care Products to Treat Yourself to Right Now
Repeat after me: I deserve it.
The best nights are the ones where you've got nothing to do but wash your hair, moisturize, mask, and just take care of yourself. Of course, a long soak won't solve all your problems, but it'll at least
put them off make them seem that much more manageable. Ahead, everything you need for a relaxing night at home.
Anyone else's hands dry and cracked from the constant hand sanitizer? Thankfully, this hand cream from French skincare company L'Occitane will make your hands feel as smooth as a baby.
Just do what the bottle says. Easier said than done? Don't worry, the ginger and lavender scent will help you achieve relaxation status.
You don't need to be living that jet-setting life to test out Summer Friday's Jet Lag Mask. It'll give your skin a glowy complexion—even when applied on your couch while watching Netflix.
Just sit back and imagine you are anywhere other than lying on your bedroom floor. Do you hear the ocean? 'Cause we do.
Soak your body in healing vitamins of pink Himalayan sea salt and vanilla to experience a true calm.
Have you been neglecting the eye cream? (Same.) This kit should undo some of the damage that you *would* have been preventing had you been diligent about applying said stuff.
There's no better way to take care of your scalp than with this exfoliating shampoo from Briogeo. Your hair will thank you.
The products on this list combined should make you more tired than Captain Sully after he landed that plane in the Hudson, but this is the coup de grâce, just in case.
Look like the superstar you are while tending to your under eye bags and wrinkles. Warning: These eye masks require a #selfcare Instagram post.
Now more than ever it's important to bank eight hours of quality sleep. Mask noise that's disrupting your REM cycles with this compact noise machine.
Vitamin C has quickly become a dermatologist favorite for anti-aging. This serum will deliver your daily dose, plus a firming collagen booster.
Even if you're not applying a full face of makeup these days, one swipe of Fenty Beauty's full volume mascara will have you feeling like your old self.
There's never been a better excuse to indulge on a fancy sheet mask. Truly pamper your skin with this La Mer hydrating lotion formula.
Leave this spray on your desk and give yourself a mist whenever you're feeling sluggish or stressed. It'll do wonders for your mood.
Weaving a cup of Nutra Tea's chamomile and valerian blend into your nighttime routine will help improve your sleep and anxiety levels.
Whether it's for a Zoom call or socially-distanced cocktails, there's always a reason to highlight your best features. Makeup artist Pat McGrath's trio of highlighting powders will optimize your glow.
Remember when we said sleep is important? Wait until you slip in-between the organic fibers of this sheet set. Heaven.
Whether it's preventative or you're trying to smooth visible wrinkles, you'll love SiO's overnight patch pack—a.k.a. the hottest new face mask kit out there.
There's a reason why Malin + Goetz has a cult following. Its peppermint body scrub will leave you refreshed post-shower and your skin won't be disappointed either.
When you're ready to wash the day off of your face, the last thing you want is to apply harsh chemical irritants. With ingredients like Noni Extract and Pink Guava, these Lauren Napier wipes are what you've been missing.
Pro tip: Sloughing off bumpy bits will help your makeup glide on easier, which in turn makes your life as a whole a bit easier.
Silk does wonders for frizzy, hard-to-manage hair. If you're not ready to jump on the scrunchie bandwagon in public yet, make it your at-home guilty pleasure.
The key to perfect, post-shower curls? How you dry them. Optimize your good hair days with Pattern Beauty's absorbent microfiber towels.
Get the Frenchiest, most clarifying shampoo of your life with this cleansing mask.