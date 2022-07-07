Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Fact: Working on the beauty team at Marie Claire means that I get to know all about the cult-favorite products that editors obsess over—before sharing them with all of you. The latter part of that sentence is especially important when the products in questions work like actual magic and are affordable. And no one product fits the bill better than Nuxe's Huile Prodigieuese—it's so good, editors used to stock up on it every time they went abroad so that they wouldn't run out once they returned home.

The original Huile Prodigieuese retails for $48 for 100ml (and even less for the 50ml option); can be used to nourish both your hair and your skin; and is formulated to be vegan—it's made from 98 percent natural origin ingredients. The oil itself is a blend of seven 100 percent botanical oils, including macadamia, camellia, and argan oil, the latter of which is packed with omega fatty acids and vitamin C.

But if using a body oil in the summer sounds like it'll end up being a hot, sticky mess, have no fear. Nuxe's Huile Prodigieuese does away with that lasting oily feeling entirely thanks to its dry feel that immediately sinks into the skin upon application. Better yet, the iconic scent—which includes notes of magnolia, orange blossom, and vanilla—subtly lingers on the skin after you apply it. Nuxe has also created formulations that include notes of neroli, bergamot, and pink musk. If you're someone to doesn't love to wear perfume but wants to add a touch of something amazing-smelling into your routine, consider this oil to be your holy grail.

If you're already a member of the Huile Prodigieuse fan club and are looking for a way to boost your summer glow, use the brand's Nuxe Shimmering Dry Oil Huile Prodigieuse formulation in lieu of your favorite self-tanner to give your skin a natural, sun-kissed look. I personally own this version and apply to my shoulders and collarbones whenever I a strapless top or dress to make my normally pale skin look just a little more radiant.

How to Apply Nuxe's Huile Prodigieuese

If you're using Huile Prodigieuese on your face, apply it as you would your normal face oil at the end of your regimen. The lightweight formula can be used in the winter or the summer, and can be mixed in with your favorite night cream for an added boost of hydration. You can also use Nuxe's iconic oil as an all-over body oil right after showering, or use it in specific areas to target stretch marks or to add a natural luminosity.

If you're using it as a hair oil, apply it to the lengths of your hair for added shine and softness. Or, use it as a more intensive treatment by applying it from roots to ends and leaving it in for up to ten minutes prior to rinsing it out with your favorite shampoo and conditioner in the shower.

Shop Nuxe's Huile Prodigieuese

Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Shop the iconic Huile Prodigieuse for less than $50 for 100ml and use it all over your body for easy summer hydration. $48 at Nuxe (opens in new tab)

Nuxe Shimmering Dry OIl Huile Prodigieuse For a naturally glowy finish, try Nuxe's Shimmering Dry OIl Huile Prodigieuse. The reflective particles in this oil won't look glittery, either, so you'll have a fresh-from-vacation look all summer long. $51 at Nuxe (opens in new tab)

Nuxe Huile Prodigieuese Florale For a floral spin on the typical Huile Prodigieuese scent, consider this pink option from the brand. Same lightweight formula, but updated with a fresh new scent. $42 at Nuxe (opens in new tab)