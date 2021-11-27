Olaplex's Top-Rated Hair Mask Is 25% Off for Black Friday

Making sure our hair looks and feels cared for can feel like a full-time job. We're forever changing our shampoos and slathering on conditioner—and then, just when we get to the point where we feel it's finally in a good condition, the weather changes and we have to start all over again. Luckily, the best hair mask can transform your hair overnight, and—even luckier—you can now get one of the most highly-rated hair masks of all time for less than ever in the Black Friday sales.

The Olaplex No 3 Hair Perfector is all you need to repair and strengthen damaged, compromised or aging hair, and it's currently available for $27.12 instead of $36.16 from Cult Beauty. All you have to do is add the code CBBF25 at checkout and enjoy 25 percent off healthier hair.

We'll be quick, because the mask is probably the haircare industry's worst-kept secret, and you only need to take one look at the glowing reviews it's received all over the internet for proof. "After one use my hair changed from okay to wonderful, magical, super soft hair! The best investment I've ever made," wrote one shopper. "You need this in your life!"

The nourishing mask can count some high-profile hair among its fan base, too. Back in 2018, Drew Barrymore posted a shot on Instagram of her hair looking extremely dry and coarse. She then detailed the trick behind her ultra-smooth and glossy waves:. Yup, you guessed it—Olaplex.

Kim Kardashian has also been known to lavish praise on the product, revealing that she often puts it in her hair before going to sleep as an overnight treatment. And you don't get much sleeker than Kim when it comes to hair, do you?

So, what actually is this raved about treatment? It's a professional-level hair treatment that's specifically designed to strengthen your hair by rebuilding its keratin bonds (i.e. the stuff that's required for a lifetime of good hair days), and used to only be available in salons. Thankfully, it's now available in handy little bottles so you can achieve a salon finish from the peace of your own shower.

The mask treatment boasts an active ingredient of active bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate, which repairs the broken bonds in your hair that are responsible for elasticity, strength, and shine. Bleaching, coloring, and the day-to-day pollution and chemicals that we live around destroys these bonds, but Olaplex helps repair them by gluing them back together.

In short, used as a pre-shampoo treatment (and left on for as long as possible), this genie in a bottle will change your hair forever. The CBBF25 code on Cult Beauty is only available for a limited time , so we'd suggest heading to checkout ASAP.