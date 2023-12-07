Pamela Anderson Reveals Why She Stopped Wearing Makeup on the Red Carpet

Over the past few weeks, Pamela Anderson has shown up to red carpets, premieres, and interviews without a stitch of makeup or hair product. Now, the actress is finally revealing why she decided to ditch her glam squad.

After appearing at a number of high profile events without makeup during Paris Fashion Week, the model continued the charge earlier this week at the Fashion Awards in London, walking the red carpet completely barefaced. “There is beauty in self acceptance, imperfection, and love,” Anderson said last month. “I am much more comfortable in my own skin, but I also am in an industry that really focuses on beauty. And I thought, 'I'm going to challenge beauty.'”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although questions abounded when Anderson first appeared makeup-free in Paris, she had a simple explanation for her choice. "I'm makeup-free at home, so why not for Paris Fashion Week?" she explained in a previous interview. "I really didn't know anyone would notice it, but I'm glad it became a positive message."

"I call if Life-ing, not aging. Chasing youth is futile. All we can do is embrace who we are at the moment we are in, and be OK with where our feet stand right now," she continued, "I don't have to be cool anymore. I can just be me. It's very freeing to be comfortable in your own skin."

Even though there are no products to point to, the details of Anderson's makeup-free looks still stand out. For one, her skin was absolutely glowing in London, with her freckles shining through. She taught a masterclass in loose tendrils—not to mention the magic of winter whites. Perhaps most importantly? Those signature thin eyebrows—proof that trends mean absolutely nothing when something works for you.