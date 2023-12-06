Julia Roberts' Biggest Beauty Regret Is Highly Relatable

If you subscribe to beauty trends, you're bound to have a regret or two decades down the line. Even Julia Roberts can't come out of the trend cycle unscathed. While it's not great to dwell on the past, there are a couple things she'd love to say to her teenage self when it comes to beauty. Specifically? “Don’t pluck your eyebrows.”

The Pretty Woman actress's wise words came after she was asked what advice she'd give her 19-year-old self. Other wisdom she shared included a reminder to "stand up straight" and that "it’s all going to be okay."

The question was first poised after Robert shared a rare photo of her own 19-year-olds, twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, to celebrate their birthday.

A post shared by Julia Roberts A photo posted by juliaroberts on

Posted November 28, the image showed Roberts with her babies and featured a sweet message: "There are no words for the joy, the fun, the wild rumpus of life together," she wrote via Instagram.

When the 56-year-old was 19 herself, she was just a couple years out from the premiere of her first movie: Mystic Pizza. At the time, thick brows were everywhere, with the likes of Brooke Shields and Madonna leading the trend. In the '90s, when Roberts starred in some of her most famous movies like My Best Friend's Wedding, Notting Hill, and Runaway Bride, overplucked brows were starting to get their due time in the spotlight—and Roberts was leading the charge.

(Image credit: Getty)

It should be said, however: Roberts has great brows. Always has and always will.