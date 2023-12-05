The Fashion Awards 2023 Lived Up To Its Name With These Incredible Outfits

The Fashion Awards have long been marked by the boldest and most fabulous of looks, and this year did not disappoint.
The first iteration of the awards was held in London back in 1989, when Princess Diana opened the first awards in a white pearl-embellished gown and Elvis Presley-inspired collar. From then to Maya Jama's laced white Dolce & Gabbana gown at this year's awards, the event is annually one to watch.
There were many winners at the event last night, including Valentino Garavani, who won the Outstanding Achievement Award. Gwyneth Paltrow came all the way to London just to give this award.
Sam Smith accepted the Cultural Innovator Award from Lena Dunham, and also performed at the event. In their speech, Smith touched upon the struggles they've faced as a nonbinary artist and said, "There is no clothing in the world that fits quite as good as freedom."
Charlotte Tilbury won the Special Recognition Award, given to her by Amal Clooney. Tilbury's Pillow Talk lipstick is a perennial favorite, so we're definitely not surprised!
Now, the only thing fitting for an award show centered on fashion is to focus on the fashion of the evening! Here are the best outfits from the 2023 Fashion Awards.
Winnie Harlow in Richard Quinn
Sam Smith in custom Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood
Alexa Chung in 16Arlington
Luna Bijl
Anne Hathaway in vintage Valentino Haute Couture
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora in Primark
Anok Yai in Ferragamo
Barbara Palvin in Self-Portrait
Charli XCX in vintage Jean Paul Gaultier
Ikram Abdi
Luke Newton in AMI
Mona Tougaard
Taylor Russell in LOEWE
Tessa Thompson in LOEWE
Kristen McMenamy
Rosie Huntington Whiteley
Andrew Garfield in Valentino
FKA Twigs in Valentino
Kate Moss
Lila Moss in custom Nensi Dojaka
Jourdan Dunn
Olivia Culpo in Miss Sohee Couture
Suki Waterhouse in H&M Studio
Adut Akech in custom Knwls and Chrome Hearts jewelry