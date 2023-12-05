The Fashion Awards 2023 Lived Up To Its Name With These Incredible Outfits

The Fashion Awards have long been marked by the boldest and most fabulous of looks, and this year did not disappoint.

The first iteration of the awards was held in London back in 1989, when Princess Diana opened the first awards in a white pearl-embellished gown and Elvis Presley-inspired collar. From then to Maya Jama's laced white Dolce & Gabbana gown at this year's awards, the event is annually one to watch.

There were many winners at the event last night, including Valentino Garavani, who won the Outstanding Achievement Award. Gwyneth Paltrow came all the way to London just to give this award.

Sam Smith accepted the Cultural Innovator Award from Lena Dunham, and also performed at the event. In their speech, Smith touched upon the struggles they've faced as a nonbinary artist and said, "There is no clothing in the world that fits quite as good as freedom."

Charlotte Tilbury won the Special Recognition Award, given to her by Amal Clooney. Tilbury's Pillow Talk lipstick is a perennial favorite, so we're definitely not surprised!

Now, the only thing fitting for an award show centered on fashion is to focus on the fashion of the evening! Here are the best outfits from the 2023 Fashion Awards.

Winnie Harlow in Richard Quinn

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sam Smith in custom Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexa Chung in 16Arlington

(Image credit: Getty Images )

Luna Bijl

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway in vintage Valentino Haute Couture

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora in Primark

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anok Yai in Ferragamo

(Image credit: Getty Images )

Barbara Palvin in Self-Portrait

(Image credit: Getty Images )

Charli XCX in vintage Jean Paul Gaultier

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ikram Abdi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Luke Newton in AMI

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mona Tougaard

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Russell in LOEWE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tessa Thompson in LOEWE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kristen McMenamy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rosie Huntington Whiteley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Andrew Garfield in Valentino

(Image credit: Getty Images)

FKA Twigs in Valentino

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Moss

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lila Moss in custom Nensi Dojaka

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jourdan Dunn

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Culpo in Miss Sohee Couture

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Suki Waterhouse in H&M Studio

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adut Akech in custom Knwls and Chrome Hearts jewelry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Danielle Marcan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Precious Lee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lola Clark

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Simone Ashley in Valentino

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Letitia Wright

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kit Connor in LOEWE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amelia Dimoldenberg

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashley Park in David Koma

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Poppy Delevingne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leigh Anne Pinnock

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Laura Whitmore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jodie Comer in Victoria Beckham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lisa Rinna