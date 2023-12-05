The Fashion Awards 2023 Lived Up To Its Name With These Incredible Outfits

Pamela Anderson, Anne Hathaway, Kate Moss, and more.

The Fashion Awards have long been marked by the boldest and most fabulous of looks, and this year did not disappoint.

The first iteration of the awards was held in London back in 1989, when Princess Diana opened the first awards in a white pearl-embellished gown and Elvis Presley-inspired collar. From then to Maya Jama's laced white Dolce & Gabbana gown at this year's awards, the event is annually one to watch.

There were many winners at the event last night, including Valentino Garavani, who won the Outstanding Achievement Award. Gwyneth Paltrow came all the way to London just to give this award.

Sam Smith accepted the Cultural Innovator Award from Lena Dunham, and also performed at the event. In their speech, Smith touched upon the struggles they've faced as a nonbinary artist and said, "There is no clothing in the world that fits quite as good as freedom."

Charlotte Tilbury won the Special Recognition Award, given to her by Amal Clooney. Tilbury's Pillow Talk lipstick is a perennial favorite, so we're definitely not surprised!

Now, the only thing fitting for an award show centered on fashion is to focus on the fashion of the evening! Here are the best outfits from the 2023 Fashion Awards.

Winnie Harlow in Richard Quinn

Sam Smith in custom Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood

Alexa Chung in 16Arlington

Anne Hathaway in vintage Valentino Haute Couture

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora in Primark

Anok Yai in Ferragamo

Barbara Palvin in Self-Portrait

Charli XCX in vintage Jean Paul Gaultier

Luke Newton in AMI

Taylor Russell in LOEWE

Tessa Thompson in LOEWE

Kristen McMenamy

Rosie Huntington Whiteley

Andrew Garfield in Valentino

FKA Twigs in Valentino

Kate Moss

Lila Moss in custom Nensi Dojaka

Jourdan Dunn

Olivia Culpo in Miss Sohee Couture

Suki Waterhouse in H&M Studio

Adut Akech in custom Knwls and Chrome Hearts jewelry

Danielle Marcan

Precious Lee

Zain

Lola Clark

Simone Ashley in Valentino

Letitia Wright

Kit Connor in LOEWE

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Ashley Park in David Koma

Poppy Delevingne

 Leigh Anne Pinnock

Laura Whitmore

Jodie Comer in Victoria Beckham

