Pamela Anderson on Going Makeup-Free at Paris Fashion Week: "Why Not?"

Pamela Anderson garnered a ton of praise when she showed up to several Paris Fashion Week events fresh-faced, glowing, and makeup-free.

Even though women not wearing makeup shouldn't be a revolutionary act, the reality is that it still feels like one because of the rigid standards we're all held to—which is why Anderson's decision felt so powerful for many people.

"I'm makeup-free at home, so why not for Paris Fashion Week?" she explained in a new interview with People. "I really didn't know anyone would notice it, but I'm glad it became a positive message."

Anderson, who is 56, also shared her beautiful approach to getting older with the magazine.

"I call if Life-ing, not aging," she said. "Chasing youth is futile. All we can do is embrace who we are at the moment we are in, and be OK with where our feet stand right now."

She continued, "I don't have to be cool anymore. I can just be me. It's very freeing to be comfortable in your own skin."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anderson previously addressed her newfound makeup-free life in an interview with ELLE in August, when she talked about the sad passing of her longtime makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, in 2019.

"She was the best," she said. "And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup."

She called the move "freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too," adding, "Because I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite what everyone’s doing."

Heck yes to women doing whatever they please!