Fashion Month is a hallowed holiday for fashion and beauty lovers everywhere. It's a time when our favorite designers unveil new collections, legendary makeup artists create museum-worthy art on models' faces (like Pat McGrath's history-making makeup for Maison Margiela), and, of course, stylish attendees redefine street style with their innovative ensembles. This year's Paris Fashion Week is already rife with beauty inspiration in particular: Models and attendees alike are championing recent beauty fads like baby braids and ombré lips, and others are bringing new trends into the fold, like voluminous hair and bleached brows. Overall, the verdict among attendees seems to be that minimalism is out and maximalism—with all its bold colors, shimmering glitter, and blunt edges—is here to stay.

Ahead, the beauty moments at Paris Fashion Week that'll inspire you to go bold this season.

Bright-Colored Hair

Fashion blogger Margaret Zhang wore her lob in an electric blue shade that brought a pop of color and element of edginess to her otherwise classic, subdued look. Her thick black headband accentuated that contrast and tied her bright hair in with the neutrals dominating the rest of the ensemble. (Image credit: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

Ami Suzuki and Aya Suzuki, who form the music duo Amiaya, often appear in matching fashion and beauty. The Stella McCartney show on March 4 was no different—the musicians arrived in matching fuschia bobs that matched their matte lipstick. (Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Model Clara Berry wore her hair bubblegum pink for the Vivienne Westwood show on March 2. (Image credit: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

Face Paint

Sisters Shannon and Shannade Clermont wore Marine Serre's distinctive crescent moon insignia on their foreheads to the brand's show on March 4. The moons shone in glittery silver and were adorned with tiny gemstones to boot. (Image credit: MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

We can always count on Julia Fox to bring the drama when it comes to her fashion and beauty choices. This time, she painted her face white, adding sparkly silver to her cheeks and the sides of her forehead for an extra dash of flair. (Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Yseult Onguenet wears white face paint with striking black eye makeup and deep burgundy lipstick in a style reminiscent of glam metal band KISS. (Image credit: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

Braids for Days

Joan Smalls stuns in thin braids that fall down her back and past her waist. The elegant look perfectly balanced intricate details with a minimalist silhouette. (Image credit: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

If Taylor Swift's recent hairstyles are any indication, braids are certainly back—a trend that we can see all over celebrity style and the streets of fashion week alike. This attendee took the style to new heights (or should I say lengths?), donning four thin braids reaching as far as her knees. (Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

At the Marine Serre show on March 4, French singer Davinhor Pacman wore her braids in a towering style that lent her several extra inches in height. Because the look swept all her hair out of her face, it accentuated her high cheekbones, shimmery highlighter, and nostalgic ombré lip. (Image credit: MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Fashion influencer Jyoti Babani wears fun, girly ornaments in a long braid down her back. (Image credit: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

Paola Locatelli wears a voluminous, bleached bun offset by two long French braids at the front of her head. (Image credit: Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Blunt Bangs

Kiwi Lee Han is bringing back micro-bangs that go well with her equally blunt, ear-length blakc bob. (Image credit: Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Model Kozue Akimoto wears her bangs straight and hanging past her eyebrows, with the rest of her shiny black hair pulled back at the nape of her neck. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Content creator Emma Winder wears shaggy black bangs with a short, layered hairstyle à la Joan Jett. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bleached Hair

Ahead of the Marine Serre show, popular French drag queen Keiona Revlon wore bleached hair with matching full, platinum brows. Her makeup, on the other hand, had a far darker color scheme, with deep brown lined, ombré lips and winged black eyeliner. (Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Platinum hair and black lipstick give this guest a striking, ethereal presence outside of Chanel. (Image credit: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

Multidisciplinary artist Deon Hinton wears curls bleached at the ends, reminding us of the frosted tips craze of the late 90s and early 2000s. (Image credit: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)