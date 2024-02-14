New York Fashion Week has been favorable for beauty this go-round. Gold-plated center parts had a moment at Christian Siriano, five-inch, gothic, metal-adorned nails were seemingly an accessory at Luar, and a 1930s renaissance took place at Anna Sui thanks to the ever genius work of Pat McGrath. Despite these looks being amongst the most impactful we’ve seen over the course of the past few seasons, the true indication of the hair and makeup that will trend for months to come can be spotted in the front row.

NYFW street style highlights how the industry’s most influential players are actually wearing their hair and doing their makeup. This season in particular, baby braids were practically making an appearance on every street corner, with models, influencers, and attendees using the Taylor Swift-approved style as an added touch to buns, ponytails, and even chunkier braids. Watercolor eyeshadow had a moment, with washes of blue and pink being dusted across lids city-wide, occasionally accompanying the perpetually controversial skinny eyebrow.

To get caught up on the best street style beauty moments NYFW had to offer, scroll ahead. From the nail color that seems to be stepping up its game to hair accessories that will make you reevaluate your current headband collection, we’ve assembled the best beauty looks and street style trends, below.

Baby Braids

These face-framing braids aren't just a nod to the Y2K era—they also make a clean slicked-back bun a hint more exciting. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As it turns out, there is no such thing as too many braids. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Watercolor Washes

Add a little iridescence on top of a pale blue wash for an ethereal finish. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A cool wash of blue across of the lids provides complimentary contrast to a red lip. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not quite the same as the ballet-core of last season, this pale pink eyeshadow pairs perfectly with a mauve lip. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bring the shadow right up to the cut crease to see the pop of color when eyes remain open. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two-Toned Lip Liners

A brown lip liner and nude lipstick? Name a better combination. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This very '90s lip-liner combination is having a comeback. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If a brown lip isn't your speed, pair an almost-black lip liner with a deep red lipstick. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pretty Pinks

Dip-dyed pink ends appear to be a new neutral. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A pale pink balayage has an incredibly natural grow out. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Go for a deeper rose to really make a statement. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This dusty rose hue has been worn by celebrities like Megan Fox, Ciara, and Shania Twain in the last few weeks alone. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Top It Off

One of the many iterations of bonnets that have made a NYFW statement, this red floral fascinator is a moment. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beauty influencer Meredith Duxbury went for a black leather bonnet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

White florals? For winter? It's actually (a little) groundbreaking. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This monochromatic look gives the trends sleek and sophisticated edge. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Blunt Bobs

If you need convincing to go get a chop, just stare at this stunning chop for a few minutes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only is this color gorgeous, but the blunt bangs perfectly compliment the chin-grazing bob. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coquette Continues

Bows aren't going anywhere anytime soon. Just look at this pretty purple topper. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A black, velvet bow is a hair accessory staple. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Metallic Moments

Not quite as intense as the metallic hair and makeup on the runway, this subtle silver inner-corner eyeshadow is a wearable way to get in on the trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps one of my favorite street style beauty looks, this hair clip headband is an accessory in its own right. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Silver metallic shadow doesn't just below on the eyelids. Experiment by dusting it along the temple. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paper-Thin Eyebrows

Love them or hate them, the thin brows that had their moment in the '90s are clearly coming for a second reckoning. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dare I say: Plucked to perfection? (Image credit: Getty Images)

3D Nail Art

This set of acrylics belongs on inspo boards everywhere. (Image credit: Getty Images)