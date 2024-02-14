New York Fashion Week has been favorable for beauty this go-round. Gold-plated center parts had a moment at Christian Siriano, five-inch, gothic, metal-adorned nails were seemingly an accessory at Luar, and a 1930s renaissance took place at Anna Sui thanks to the ever genius work of Pat McGrath. Despite these looks being amongst the most impactful we’ve seen over the course of the past few seasons, the true indication of the hair and makeup that will trend for months to come can be spotted in the front row.
NYFW street style highlights how the industry’s most influential players are actually wearing their hair and doing their makeup. This season in particular, baby braids were practically making an appearance on every street corner, with models, influencers, and attendees using the Taylor Swift-approved style as an added touch to buns, ponytails, and even chunkier braids. Watercolor eyeshadow had a moment, with washes of blue and pink being dusted across lids city-wide, occasionally accompanying the perpetually controversial skinny eyebrow.
To get caught up on the best street style beauty moments NYFW had to offer, scroll ahead. From the nail color that seems to be stepping up its game to hair accessories that will make you reevaluate your current headband collection, we’ve assembled the best beauty looks and street style trends, below.
Baby Braids
Watercolor Washes
Two-Toned Lip Liners
Pretty Pinks
Top It Off
Blunt Bobs
Coquette Continues
Metallic Moments
Paper-Thin Eyebrows
3D Nail Art
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and keeps up with the latest trends in the beauty space. She has previously written for Us Weekly, Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Follow her on Instagram @samholender.
