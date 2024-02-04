Taylor Swift Is Bringing Back the French Braid

Tonight, Taylor Swift arrived at the 2024 Grammy Awards (with fellow nominee Lana Del Rey) wearing her honey blonde hair tumbling down on one side. But a closer look shows just how intricate this hairstyle really is: her side swept look was accomplished not by a traditional application of gel and hairspray, but by a diagonal French braid that snaked down the back of her head.

Swift's thin braid started behind her ear on the right side of her scalp, then cascaded down her mane, gradually incorporating more and more hair until the overall look ultimately gave the appearance of a dramatic side part.

To get the look, start by making a small braid on one side of your head, just under your ear, and add tiny amounts of freshly brushed hair as you continue to braid down your hair. To ensure that your braid maintains a perfect diagonal trajectory as it runs across the back of your hair, consider having a friend watch you braid, or ask them to braid it themselves (if they can). Conversely, you can set up mirrors both in front of and behind you so that you can see what the back of your hair looks like while you braid.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift's look is a sweet, romantic one that comes as a surprise, particularly amid her other recent looks, such as her stunning Jessica Rabbit-esque waves at the Golden Globe Awards just last month. Swift's hair 'do tonight also brought the volume, considering her fluffy side bangs swept to the same side as the majority of her hair. However, the incorporation of the braid makes the look far sweeter and more subdued, even hearkening back to the homespun country image she first adopted when she came on the music scene in the early 2000s.

The best part? It's a look you can easily replicate at home.