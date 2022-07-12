Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Rewind a few months, and you’ll probably recall that the “expensive brunette” hair color trend was everywhere. Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, Karlie Kloss, and endless other celebs were ditching their blonde hues in favor of a glossy, brown tone. We thought that darker tones would take a backseat as summer rolled around, but Phoebe Dynevor just proved it’s here to stay.

The Bridgerton actress took to Instagram to share a photo dump from her stint in New York City. While there were plenty of ~artsy~ skyline photos, all anyone could talk about in the comments section was Dynevor’s new ‘do, which was debuted in the second slide. Because not only was her red tone replaced by a rich brown, but she also showed off some new bangs.

“You and this hair. Divine,” Emily in Paris’ Ashley Park commented. “In love with this new hairstyle,” another follower wrote, while someone else questioned, "DARK HAIRED PHOEBE, ERA?"

A post shared by PD 🌗 (@phoebedynevor) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Dynevor’s brunette era is bound to be busy: The actress has a lot going on at the moment. Currently, she’s on vacation in Cairo, Egypt, but chances are she’ll be getting back into the work groove pretty soon. It’s rumored that Bridgerton season three is set to start filming this summer. In fact, co stars Nicola Coughlan [Penelope Bridgerton] and Jonathan Bailey [Anthony Bridgerton] teased that filming was already underway via Instagram last month. Unfortunately, there’s no word on when the show will hit Netflix.

The Charlotte Tilbury ambassador has also been cast in a new romantic comedy movie, The Threesome. The film, which also stars Logan Lerman, is described as a “high-concept, character-driven comedy in the vein of Knocked Up.” There’s currently no official release date or filming details, but rest assured we’ll report back as we learn more.