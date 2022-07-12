'Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor Is Living Proof That Dark Brown Hair Is Having a Moment

We still loved her as a redhead though.

phoebe dynevor red hair
(Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty )
Samantha Holender
By
published

Rewind a few months, and you’ll probably recall that the “expensive brunette” hair color trend was everywhere. Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, Karlie Kloss, and endless other celebs were ditching their blonde hues in favor of a glossy, brown tone. We thought that darker tones would take a backseat as summer rolled around, but Phoebe Dynevor just proved it’s here to stay. 

The Bridgerton actress took to Instagram to share a photo dump from her stint in New York City. While there were plenty of ~artsy~ skyline photos, all anyone could talk about in the comments section was Dynevor’s new ‘do, which was debuted in the second slide. Because not only was her red tone replaced by a rich brown, but she also showed off some new bangs. 

“You and this hair. Divine,” Emily in Paris’ Ashley Park commented. “In love with this new hairstyle,” another follower wrote, while someone else questioned, "DARK HAIRED PHOEBE, ERA?" 

A post shared by PD 🌗 (@phoebedynevor) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Dynevor’s brunette era is bound to be busy: The actress has a lot going on at the moment. Currently, she’s on vacation in Cairo, Egypt, but chances are she’ll be getting back into the work groove pretty soon. It’s rumored that Bridgerton season three is set to start filming this summer. In fact, co stars Nicola Coughlan [Penelope Bridgerton] and Jonathan Bailey [Anthony Bridgerton] teased that filming was already underway via Instagram last month. Unfortunately, there’s no word on when the show will hit Netflix. 

The Charlotte Tilbury ambassador has also been cast in a new romantic comedy movie, The Threesome. The film, which also stars Logan Lerman, is described as a “high-concept, character-driven comedy in the vein of Knocked Up.” There’s currently no official release date or filming details, but rest assured we’ll report back as we learn more. 

Samantha Holender
Samantha Holender

Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and keeps up with the latest trends in the beauty space. She has previously written for Us Weekly, Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Follow her on Instagram @samholender. 

Latest

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.