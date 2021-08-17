Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor Have Reportedly Broken Up

I hate to be the bearer of the bad news, but here goes: Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor have apparently broken up, after just a few months of dating. Us Weekly confirmed the report, with a source telling the outlet, "The distance put a strain on the relationship and it made it hard to maintain." Davidson is based in Staten Island, New York, while Dynevor lives in the UK, where she was filming for Bridgerton season 2 until recently. The source added that the ex-couple "had a great time while they were together."

Rumors began circulating that the two actors were an item back in March 2021, and accelerated when they were seen wearing matching necklaces bearing their mutual initials, PD, in early April. In July, they attended a Wimbledon match together, and had the world sighing with envy thanks to how in love they looked.

I mean, just look at them:

I know I said I hated to be the bearer of bad news, but I have more for you: Love is officially dead. There, I said it.

All jokes aside, Davidson and Dynevor clearly made the decision that was right for them, and will now be able to focus on their respective projects. Dynevor will continue to feature in hit Netflix show Bridgerton—at least once filming can resume—among other exciting roles, while Davidson will star in Meet Cute with Kaley Cuoco, alongside his ongoing Saturday Night Live work.

Dynevor also seems to be thriving outside of work: She recently posted an Instagram video of herself and a friend frolicking in the ocean, with the caption, "Just two very happy peas." Happy for her.

