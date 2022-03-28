Rachel Zegler's Old Hollywood Hairstyle From the 2022 Oscars Is So Easy to Recreate

Sooo.... those Oscars, huh? *laughs nervously*

While the awards show was a slightly more eventful night than was perhaps ideal, we still managed to focus some of our attention on an array of swoon-worthy red-carpet looks.

Among the best-dressed list was Rachel Zegler, who presented at the ceremony. As you might recall, Zegler was originally not invited to the Oscars, despite West Side Story—the film she literally stars in—being nominated for SEVEN awards on the night. No comment.

Queen that she is, Zegler directly joked about the incident while presenting an award alongside Jacob Elordi. The latter said, "I never thought that I would stand on this stage," to which Zegler responded, "and I never thought that I would be here six days ago." LOL.

Zegler wore a beautiful cowl neck black dress for the event, but it was her hairstyle that truly stole the show.

The stylist behind it, Clay Hawkins, shared the details on how to recreate the look at home—and it sounds like I would *almost* be able to do it myself.

"For tonight’s Oscars, Rachel wanted a classic but sleek old Hollywood hairstyle, and I loved that we went in that direction because her character in West Side Story had such a classic look as well," Hawkins shared. "Her new bob is the perfect length for that level of glam, while still being edgy."

Here's the step-by-step on how to achieve this glam-edgy look:

"To begin, I sprayed a generous amount of Dove Hair Therapy 7 in 1 Miracle Mist in Rachel’s damp hair to smooth it out and add nutrients before detangling.

"I then detangled her hair with my trusted Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangler brush. The key to healthy hair is detangled hair, and this brush leaves hair smooth, shiny, and tangle free!

"Next, I pumped a dollop of Dove Hair Therapy Brilliant Gloss and Repair Serum into my hands and applied to her hair, focusing on the ends for reparative benefits before applying heat. This serum adds so much shine, which is exactly what we wanted for her sleek, classic bob.

"Then, I went in and blew out her hair. Once the hair was fully dry, I created a deep side part and set the Mohawk section in rollers to create volume and locked them in with Dove Flexible Hold Hairspray.

"To create that classic Hollywood flip at the bottom of her bob, I used a 1-inch curling iron to wave the hair under all over.

"To finish, I released the rollers and applied a tiny bit more Dove Hair Therapy Brilliant Gloss and Repair Serum before brushing her hair (a lot lol) with my Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Styler. The ultimate combo for smooth shiny hair! The brush’s patented teeth technology smooths hair while keeping every strand in place and the serum has Ceramide for strong hair with a shiny finish.

"Lastly, I cleaned up her edges with a tiny comb and sprayed the entire look with Dove Flexible Hold Hairspray, which holds the shape without making the hair crunchy or flaky. The result was classic and beautiful, with brilliant shine and smoothness."