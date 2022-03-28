In one of the most shocking moments in recent award show history, Will Smith took to the Oscars stage and hit comedian and presenter Chris Rock after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith: "Jada, I love you; G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it," Rock joked. Pinkett Smith has been open about her struggles with alopecia. In the moments following, Will Smith, Jada's husband, walked up to Rock and hit him. "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth," Smith shouted once he was back in his seat.

Here's the full clip:

(Image credit: Getty)

Chris Rock, for his part, reacted with, "Oh, wow." Then, as you can see in the Variety clip above, the feed cut out.

Immediately, "WHAT JUST HAPPENED" began trending on Twitter, with some viewers wondering if the act was a skit. Though the feed was quickly restored, with Questlove winning the award for Best Documentary Feature and giving a touching speech, the moment between Smith and Rock was all anyone could talk about:

The next presenter was Diddy, who addressed the incident by saying: "Will and Chris, we’re going to solve this like family. Right now we’re moving on with love. Everybody make some noise.”

During the commercial break, Denzel Washington came to speak to both Smith and Rock:

(Image credit: Getty)

Minutes later, Will won Best Actor for his role in in King Richard and addressed the moment in his monologue. "In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world," Will said. "I'm being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people. Now, I know to do what we do, you got to be able to take abuse, you got to be able to have people talk crazy about you...In this business you got to be able to have people disrespecting you. and you got to smile and pretend like that's okay....Denzel said to me a few minutes ago: 'Be careful at your highest moment, that's when the devil comes for you.'"

He went on: "I want to say thank you to Venus and Serena and the entire Williams family...I want to be an ambassador of that kind of love, and care, and concern. I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees...Art imitates life—I look like the crazy father...Just like they said about Richard Williams. Love will make you do crazy things."

(Image credit: Getty)

Pinkett Smith went public with her diagnosis of alopecia, an autoimmune condition, in 2018. In December, she posted a video about her experience with it: "Now at this point, I can only laugh,” she shared, showing the viewer a bald patch along the center of her scalp. “Y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that.”

Pinkett Smith previously opened up about the condition on Red Table Talk: "It was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, oh my god, am I going bald?”