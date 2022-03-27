The Oscars 2022 Red Carpet: Our Favorite Looks

The outfits we're obsessing over.

After much anticipation, the 94th annual Academy Awards are taking place tonight, March 27, at the iconic Dolby Theater in Los Angeles—and, naturally, Hollywood's biggest stars did not skip out on the opportunity to don their flashiest frocks on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony. The Oscars signal the official end of the awards season, and it's safe to say that the best looks were truly saved for last. Although, I would be remiss if I didn't at least mention the fact that the rest of the 2022 red carpet season was pretty spectacular—and will be pretty hard to beat. 

There are going to be so many amazing looks on the red caret tonight, especially if the red carpets at previous awards are any indication. Longtime fashion darling (and Best Actress nominee) Kristen Stewart, for one, has made many a notable red carpet appearance this season, swapping her usual Chanel gowns for show-stopping gowns by the likes of Dolce & Gabanna and Brandon Maxwell. Will she do eschew the iconic French fashion house for another brand tonight? Only time will tell.

West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler will also be in attendance as a presenter tonight after saying on Instagram that she wasn't originally invited to the event, so I can't wait to see what she wears, too. Fellow presenters Serena and Venus Williams are also on my to-watch list. And I can't possibly forget about all of the very stylish men who will be in attendance tonight, either: Best Actor nominee Andrew Garfield, and presenter Daniel Kaluuya both love to pull off a chic suit or two, so I can't wait to see what they both wear on Hollywood's biggest night. 

Keep scrolling to see all of Marie Claire's favorite looks from the night. Be sure to bookmark and watch this space—we'll be updating it throughout the evening. 

Jessica Chastain in Gucci

Lily James in Versace

Naomi Scott

Regina Hall in Vera Wang

Lupita Nyong'o in Prada

Tracee Ellis Ross in Carolina Herrera 

Becky G in Etro

Marlee Matlin wearing custom Monique Lhuillier 

Alana Haim in custom Louis Vuitton 

Nicole Kidman Armani Privé

Ariana DeBose 

Rita Moreno in Carolina Herrera

Rami Malek in custom Prada 

Andrew Garfield

Timothée Chalamet

Zendaya

Kirsten Dunst 

Olivia Coleman in Dior Haute Couture

Julia Marzovilla

Julia Marzovilla is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire covering all things fashion, beauty, and entertainment. Offline, she’s most likely browsing the web for another pair of black boots or listening to music too loudly—often at the same time.

