The Oscars 2022 Red Carpet: Our Favorite Looks

After much anticipation, the 94th annual Academy Awards are taking place tonight, March 27, at the iconic Dolby Theater in Los Angeles—and, naturally, Hollywood's biggest stars did not skip out on the opportunity to don their flashiest frocks on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony. The Oscars signal the official end of the awards season, and it's safe to say that the best looks were truly saved for last. Although, I would be remiss if I didn't at least mention the fact that the rest of the 2022 red carpet season was pretty spectacular—and will be pretty hard to beat.

There are going to be so many amazing looks on the red caret tonight, especially if the red carpets at previous awards are any indication. Longtime fashion darling (and Best Actress nominee) Kristen Stewart, for one, has made many a notable red carpet appearance this season, swapping her usual Chanel gowns for show-stopping gowns by the likes of Dolce & Gabanna and Brandon Maxwell. Will she do eschew the iconic French fashion house for another brand tonight? Only time will tell.

West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler will also be in attendance as a presenter tonight after saying on Instagram that she wasn't originally invited to the event, so I can't wait to see what she wears, too. Fellow presenters Serena and Venus Williams are also on my to-watch list. And I can't possibly forget about all of the very stylish men who will be in attendance tonight, either: Best Actor nominee Andrew Garfield, and presenter Daniel Kaluuya both love to pull off a chic suit or two, so I can't wait to see what they both wear on Hollywood's biggest night.

All of Marie Claire's favorite looks from the night.

Jessica Chastain in Gucci



(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images))

Lily James in Versace



(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Naomi Scott

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Regina Hall in Vera Wang

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Lupita Nyong'o in Prada

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Tracee Ellis Ross in Carolina Herrera

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Becky G in Etro

(Image credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Marlee Matlin wearing custom Monique Lhuillier

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Alana Haim in custom Louis Vuitton

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman Armani Privé

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Ariana DeBose

(Image credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Rita Moreno in Carolina Herrera

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Rami Malek in custom Prada

(Image credit: omodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Andrew Garfield

(Image credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Timothée Chalamet

(Image credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Zendaya

(Image credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Kirsten Dunst

(Image credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

Olivia Coleman in Dior Haute Couture