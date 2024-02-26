Over the last three weeks, social media sleuths, Hailey Bieber fans, and Rhode Skin devotees have been chattering nonstop about Rhode's new phone case, as seen all over Bieber's social media. Co-starring in several of the brand founder's recent Instagram posts, it's a solid, pastel-colored case with one unique feature: its soft silicone is molded to perfectly fit a Rhode lip gloss.
After weeks of teasing the low-key genius tech accessory, the Rhode phone case goes on sale tomorrow, February 27, on Rhode's website. There's already a waitlist for obvious reasons: It's a godsend for makeup lovers (including me) who can't go anywhere without their favorite lip product. With this case, digging around in a big bag for a tiny lip gloss is a distant memory. So is altogether forgetting a lippie on the way out of the house. And, in true Hailey Bieber form, it's the sort of update that demands a photo op.
A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber
A photo posted by haileybieber on
The Rhode phone case fits either Rhode's Peptide Lip Treatment or its Peptide Lip Tint, two lip glosses popular for their ability to simultaneously moisturize and enhance lips' appearance. While the treatment is more focused on moisture and supporting long-term lip health, the lip tint comes in a number of different colors, from brown to pink, each of which lends lips a high-shine, subtly pigmented glow. (Also, they coordinate nicely with the phone case's pastel shade.)
You can buy the makeup-friendly phone case for the iPhone 14 or 15, including for the Pro Max. The silky smooth, convenient accessory can be bought alongside a lip tint or treatment for an additional $16 —or on its own, for those who already have their favorite Rhode lip products ready to be stowed in their new, sleek, on-the-go home.
For the full Bieber effect, shop more of Rhode's best-selling skincare products below.
Shop More Rhode
Gabrielle Ulubay is a Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. She has also written about sexual wellness, fashion, culture, and politics both at Marie Claire and for publications like The New York Times, Bustle, and HuffPost Personal. She has worked extensively in the e-commerce and sales spaces since 2020, including two years at Drizly, where she developed an expertise in finding the best, highest quality goods and experiences money can buy. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.
