A $1,250 The Row Tote Bag Takes Hailey Bieber From Day to Night in Two Very Different Outfits

The bag coordinated perfectly with her polka-dot leggings.

After coordinating with Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone for a girls' night out, Hailey Bieber wore two very different outfits on Saturday, June 21. The commonality between both her day and evening outfits? A $1,250 tote bag from The Row.

The Rhode Skin founder was photographed in New York embracing the polka-dot trend in a pair of Paloma Wool Aneu Leggings, which are currently sold out but retail for $135. Bieber accessorized her leggings with a simple black tee and her Toteme Leather Heeled Flip-Flops, which she's been photographed in on a multitude of occasions throughout 2025.

Meanwhile, Bieber carried The Row's Cecily Top Handle Bag in Silk, which is available in black or brown, and retails for $1,250. She also wore her vintage Piaget watch.

Hailey Bieber carries The Row's $1,250 silk tote bag.

Bieber wore a dramatically different outfit on Saturday night, switching her polka-dot leggings for a green strapless mini dress. The model also swapped her Toteme sandals, opting instead for her $1,050 Saint Laurent Babylone Embellished Gathered Glossed-Leather Mules.

Hailey Bieber wearing a green strapless dress.

Hailey Bieber carrying The Row's Cecily Top Handle Bag.

2025 has already been an immensely successful year for Bieber. Back in May, it was announced that e.l.f. Beauty acquired Rhode in a jaw-dropping billion-dollar deal. "e.l.f. Beauty found a like-minded disruptor in Rhode," Tarang Amin, e.l.f. Chairman and CEO, said in a press release at the time. "Rhode further diversifies our portfolio with a fast-growing brand that makes the best of prestige accessible. We are excited by Rhode's ability to break beauty barriers, fully aligning with e.l.f. Beauty's vision to create a different kind of company. Rhode is a beautiful brand that we believe is ready for rocket ship growth."

