A $1,250 The Row Tote Bag Takes Hailey Bieber From Day to Night in Two Very Different Outfits

After coordinating with Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone for a girls' night out, Hailey Bieber wore two very different outfits on Saturday, June 21. The commonality between both her day and evening outfits? A $1,250 tote bag from The Row.

The Rhode Skin founder was photographed in New York embracing the polka-dot trend in a pair of Paloma Wool Aneu Leggings, which are currently sold out but retail for $135. Bieber accessorized her leggings with a simple black tee and her Toteme Leather Heeled Flip-Flops, which she's been photographed in on a multitude of occasions throughout 2025.

Meanwhile, Bieber carried The Row's Cecily Top Handle Bag in Silk, which is available in black or brown, and retails for $1,250. She also wore her vintage Piaget watch.

Hailey Bieber carries The Row's $1,250 silk tote bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bieber wore a dramatically different outfit on Saturday night, switching her polka-dot leggings for a green strapless mini dress. The model also swapped her Toteme sandals, opting instead for her $1,050 Saint Laurent Babylone Embellished Gathered Glossed-Leather Mules.

Hailey Bieber wearing a green strapless dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hailey Bieber carrying The Row's Cecily Top Handle Bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

2025 has already been an immensely successful year for Bieber. Back in May, it was announced that e.l.f. Beauty acquired Rhode in a jaw-dropping billion-dollar deal. "e.l.f. Beauty found a like-minded disruptor in Rhode," Tarang Amin, e.l.f. Chairman and CEO, said in a press release at the time. "Rhode further diversifies our portfolio with a fast-growing brand that makes the best of prestige accessible. We are excited by Rhode's ability to break beauty barriers, fully aligning with e.l.f. Beauty's vision to create a different kind of company. Rhode is a beautiful brand that we believe is ready for rocket ship growth."