There's Nothing Like Makeup-Free, Loved-Up Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco is a fabulous Instagram boyfriend. Case in point? He's making our collective wish for more Selena Gomez content in 2024 is come true. For no apparent reason other than admiration (which I totally get), Blanco took it upon himself on Wednesday, January 3 to share a couple extremely cute photos of his girlfriend, the one and only Gomez, sans makeup. He posted the images to his Instagram story, offering no context except the lovey look in Gomez's eyes. It appears the couple is kicking off the year on the right foot, with easy days spent outside and no pressure to glam up whatsoever.
In the first of Blanco's two snapshots, Gomez smiles sweetly at the camera. Her flawless face is flushed, with her cheeks and nose giving off a rosy hue I can only dream of finding in a blush. (Rare Beauty, can you assist? I'm thinking Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in "Love," which feels fitting.)
Other highlights of the lowkey photo include the "Single Soon" singer's mile-long lashes, full brows, and windswept hair. With a little frizz showing the true candid nature of the snapshots, her honey blonde highlights are glimmering and ready to be gathered up by the hair ties accessorizing her wrist. On close inspection, it appears one tie is black and one is brown. (Celebs, they're just like us!)
In the second snap, the 31-year-old adorably covers her face with her hands, blocking the main view but giving us a better look at her just-a-little-grown-out, glossy, cherry-red manicure. Even without seeing her whole face, you can tell she's smiling.
Gomez and the record producer confirmed their relationship in December, when the Only Murders In the Building star posted an Instagram carousel featuring a week of highlights from a New York City visit—a kiss with Blanco included. While commenting on a fan's Instagram, she called her boyfriend "the best thing that's ever happened to me."
I love love. Especially when it results in Selena snapshots.
Sophia Vilensky is a freelance beauty writer at Marie Claire, where she writes about the latest and greatest skincare launches, hair colors, and Cardi B manicures. Her work can also be found at Byrdie, Bravo, and Us Weekly. You can find her on Instagram @sophiavilensky.
