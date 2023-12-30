Selena Gomez Says Goodbye to 2023 With a Sweet Instagram Post

When it comes to giving her fans an end of the year wrap up, singer and actress Selena Gomez knows how to deliver.



In a moving Instagram post, Gomez gave fans a glimpse of some of her favorite moments of the year, including some of the time she spent with her 10-year-old sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey.

The carousel of photos featured some of Gomez's closest friends, including Nicola Peltz Beckham, Sofia Carson, and Raquel Stevens—a familiar face to anyone who has watched HBO's Selena + Chef.

The post also features Gomez's little sister, who is seen in both a casual selfie showing the sisters in bed and a 2023 trip to a Disney theme park.



"Moments in time," Gomez captioned the nostalgic post.

Some of the friends featured in Gomez's end-of-year Instagram post showed their love in the comment section.



Cason commented on the post with three, simple white hearts. "Amazing memories," Aleen Keshishian, the Only Murders in the Building star's manager, wrote.



Beckham wrote, "i love you so much!!" while Stevens posted a single red heart and an exclamation point.



Fans also weighed in on the comments, with one writing: "Hope you have a happy new year! you deserve it."



"Beautiful lady with beautiful people," another wrote.

Gomez's new beau, producer Benny Blanco, was notably missing from the post.

The "Ice Cream" singer went Instagram official with Blanco in early December, sharing a black-and-white photo of the pair kissing in a round-up of her favorite moments from a trip to New York City.



Gomez later revealed that the couple had been dating for six months.



Who knows, maybe Blanco will make the cut in 2024.