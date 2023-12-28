Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Go on Coolest Date Night Ever

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco went on an envy-inducing date night. Luckily, they took us along for the ride.
The music and makeup mogul shared some photos from a night out with her new-ish beau on Instagram. In the first, the pair are cuddled up -- and multiplied by a few in a kaleidoscope-like mirror. In another, Blanco is seen admiring the artwork solo.
If your first thought was "awww," and your second thought was "where is this place?" You're in luck. At least if you live in Los Angeles.
Gomez didn't tag the exhibit, but from the looks of it, kaleidoscope is actually a hall of mirrors created by Salvador Dali. It's included in a "forgotten amusement park" exhibit by creative team Luna Luna. Also included in the exhibit are works like a ferris wheel by Jean-Michel Basquiat and a carousel by Keith Haring.
A photo posted by lunaluna on
Gomez hard launched the relationship with Blanco earlier this month. In a series of Instagram photos from a trip to New York, the pair were seen cozied up and having dinner with friends.
At the time, some fans were quick to share their opinions about the relationship, putting Gomez on the defensive in her comments section. "then why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me. The end," she wrote. More recently, Gomez confirmed, also on Instagram, that they've actually been dating for six months.
A photo posted by selenagomez on
Looks like things are still going strong (and filled with amusement) for this duo.
Jamie Feldman is a journalist, essayist and content creator known for her self-deprecating humor and quick wit. After building a byline as a lifestyle editor for HuffPost, her articles and editorials have since appeared in Cosmopolitan, Betches, Nylon, Bustle, Parade, and Well+Good. Her journey out of credit card debt, which she chronicles on TikTok, has amassed a loyal social media following. Her story has been featured in Fortune, Business Insider and on The Today Show, NBC Nightly News, CBS News, and NPR. She is currently producing a podcast on the same topic and living in Brooklyn, New York.
