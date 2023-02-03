Selena Gomez Shared Gorgeous Makeup-Free Selfies Feat. Her Natural Curls

Selena Gomez is loved for a whole bunch of reasons, but possibly above all for her commitment to keeping it real.

The multi-hyphenate star just posted three makeup-free selfies on Instagram, in which she shows off her natural curls and fresh-faced skin.

She let the photos do the talking, captioning the post simply, "Me."

Aubrey Plaza commented with a heart eyes emoji, and Selma Blair wrote, "Beauty."

Nicola Peltz Beckham, with whom Gomez hung out over the holidays, wrote, "Most beautiful ever." Also, the official page for Gomez' TV show Only Murders in the Building wrote, "you," which I find disproportionately funny.

Fans also expressed how grateful they were that Gomez chose to show herself as she is, when both Hollywood and social media typically encourage people to show a "perfect" version of themselves.

"I love everything about these pictures," wrote one fan. "I grew up watching wizards of waverly place and somehow I always felt that you were the most relatable celebrity. it gave me hope and inspired me to just be myself. and these pictures somehow reminded me of that warm feeling I had back then. thank you"

Someone else said, "I really appreciate her posting acne. I've struggled with acne my whoe teenager years and even now to this day. It's nice embracing who you are and trying to have a natural glow rather then constant cover up."

Gomez is known for speaking her mind and being open about the difficulties she encounters, including the evolution of her body image and her struggles with mental health. Her 2022 documentary, My Mind & Me, explores that journey in a beautifully candid way.