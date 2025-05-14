Selena Gomez is the founder, CEO, and president of the Little Black Dress Association—or at least she should be. The makeup mogul has worn every matter of noir gown in the past year, from structured minis and blazer dresses , to floor-length halter gowns and even a velvet Schiaparelli creation that still lives in my head rent-free.

Gomez briefly pivoted to bridal-white dresses after her engagement to Benny Blanco—but now she's living her truth once more. On May 13, she attended a Disney event with her fellow Only Murders in the Building cast members, dressed in her all-time favorite ensemble.

The "Hands to Myself" singer wore a sleeveless, ankle-length black dress that was fitted throughout. It was traditionally nondescript, but featured sculptural shoulder pads that gave Gomez a chic, boxy shape. This small detail that set this particular LBD apart from all the rest she's worn.

Gomez has sported so many black dresses over the past year, fashion brands have had to start making new designs just for her. This gown, specifically, was custom made by Thom Browne and tailored to her exact measurements.

Selena Gomez wore a custom black dress by Thom Browne. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At this point, her stylist Erin Walsh is nothing short of a little black dress savant—having styled dozens (if not hundreds) of variations for Gomez throughout the years. As always, Walsh accessorized this one with impeccable skill.

She emphasized the dress's subtle design elements with equally subdued accessories, such as patent leather Jimmy Choo pumps and diamond pavé cuff earrings.

She accessorized with pumps and diamond hoop earrings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Little black dresses are reasserting their staple status at Cannes (on Bella Hadid) and elsewhere in New York City (on Kendall Jenner). Those one-off looks were one-offs, though: Selena Gomez thrives in a black dress 24/7.

