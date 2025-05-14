Selena Gomez Puts Every Other Little Black Dress to Shame in Custom Thom Browne

Put her in an LBD and watch her thrive.

Selena Gomez attends the 2025 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 13, 2025 in New York City in a black dress
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Selena Gomez is the founder, CEO, and president of the Little Black Dress Association—or at least she should be. The makeup mogul has worn every matter of noir gown in the past year, from structured minis and blazer dresses, to floor-length halter gowns and even a velvet Schiaparelli creation that still lives in my head rent-free.

Gomez briefly pivoted to bridal-white dresses after her engagement to Benny Blanco—but now she's living her truth once more. On May 13, she attended a Disney event with her fellow Only Murders in the Building cast members, dressed in her all-time favorite ensemble.

The "Hands to Myself" singer wore a sleeveless, ankle-length black dress that was fitted throughout. It was traditionally nondescript, but featured sculptural shoulder pads that gave Gomez a chic, boxy shape. This small detail that set this particular LBD apart from all the rest she's worn.

Gomez has sported so many black dresses over the past year, fashion brands have had to start making new designs just for her. This gown, specifically, was custom made by Thom Browne and tailored to her exact measurements.

At this point, her stylist Erin Walsh is nothing short of a little black dress savant—having styled dozens (if not hundreds) of variations for Gomez throughout the years. As always, Walsh accessorized this one with impeccable skill.

She emphasized the dress's subtle design elements with equally subdued accessories, such as patent leather Jimmy Choo pumps and diamond pavé cuff earrings.

Ixia 95
Jimmy Choo
Ixia 95

Twisted Hoop Earrings - Paris Pave
Ana Luisa
Twisted Hoop Earrings

Little black dresses are reasserting their staple status at Cannes (on Bella Hadid) and elsewhere in New York City (on Kendall Jenner). Those one-off looks were one-offs, though: Selena Gomez thrives in a black dress 24/7.

Shop Little Black Dresses Inspired By Selena Gomez

MANGO, A-Line Dress With Draped Waist - Women | Mango Usa
Mango
A-Line Dress With Draped Waist

The Parasol Dress
Helsa
The Parasol Dress

Ballerina Dress
Belle the Label
Ballerina Dress

DONYALE DRESS
Rat & Boa
Donyale Dress

Alden Knit Dress
Reformation
Alden Knit Dress

