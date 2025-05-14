Selena Gomez Puts Every Other Little Black Dress to Shame in Custom Thom Browne
Put her in an LBD and watch her thrive.
Selena Gomez is the founder, CEO, and president of the Little Black Dress Association—or at least she should be. The makeup mogul has worn every matter of noir gown in the past year, from structured minis and blazer dresses, to floor-length halter gowns and even a velvet Schiaparelli creation that still lives in my head rent-free.
Gomez briefly pivoted to bridal-white dresses after her engagement to Benny Blanco—but now she's living her truth once more. On May 13, she attended a Disney event with her fellow Only Murders in the Building cast members, dressed in her all-time favorite ensemble.
The "Hands to Myself" singer wore a sleeveless, ankle-length black dress that was fitted throughout. It was traditionally nondescript, but featured sculptural shoulder pads that gave Gomez a chic, boxy shape. This small detail that set this particular LBD apart from all the rest she's worn.
Gomez has sported so many black dresses over the past year, fashion brands have had to start making new designs just for her. This gown, specifically, was custom made by Thom Browne and tailored to her exact measurements.
At this point, her stylist Erin Walsh is nothing short of a little black dress savant—having styled dozens (if not hundreds) of variations for Gomez throughout the years. As always, Walsh accessorized this one with impeccable skill.
She emphasized the dress's subtle design elements with equally subdued accessories, such as patent leather Jimmy Choo pumps and diamond pavé cuff earrings.
Little black dresses are reasserting their staple status at Cannes (on Bella Hadid) and elsewhere in New York City (on Kendall Jenner). Those one-off looks were one-offs, though: Selena Gomez thrives in a black dress 24/7.
Shop Little Black Dresses Inspired By Selena Gomez
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
