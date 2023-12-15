Selena Gomez Gets Cozy With Boyfriend Benny Blanco in New Photos

Selena Gomez and boyfriend Benny Blanco are going strong!
Just a week after Gomez first appeared to confirm the new relationship, she has further decided to never beat the dating allegations (this is meme speak, for those of you who—like me—are too old for TikTok, but who—unlike me—have accepted this reality).
The Rare Beauty founder took to Instagram on Thursday to share a few photos from her recent time in New York, including celebrating bestie Taylor Swift's 34th birthday party. It's the two pictures that featured music producer Blanco, however, which really had Gomez' friends and fans talking.
The first appears to have been taken at a dinner party, and features Gomez and Blanco, as well as three of their friends. The new lovebirds are adorably snuggling up to each other in the snap.
The last photo Gomez posted was of her and Blanco fully making out.
H.E.R. commented, "Yaaaaaaasssssss" and Nina Dobrev said, "So happy to see you so happy"
A photo posted by selenagomez on
Last week, Gomez confirmed in multiple comments on fans' Instagram accounts that she was in fact dating Blanco, including writing the words, "He is my absolute everything in my heart" and, "then why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me. The end"
While these comments kinda spoke for themselves, the Wondermind co-founder also posted two pictures that further confirmed her romantic news to her Instagram Story: one of her and Blanco snuggling up, and one of herself wearing a "B" ring on her wedding ring finger.
More recently, a source told Us Weekly, "Selena hasn’t felt this happy about anybody she’s dated in a really long time. Selena and Benny are truly in love and although she has kept most people she’s dated under wraps, with Benny, she couldn’t wait to reveal they were together."
The insider added, "Selena’s family absolutely approves of this relationship and they’re thrilled to see her so happy and in love."
Things are ESCALATING, you guys.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Amal Clooney Looked Incredible on Her Night Out with George Clooney
The look, who styled it, and how to get it.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Vanessa Hudgens' Latest Manicure Gives Us a Peek at Her Aura
Her newlywed bliss is showing.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
Would You Share Your DNA in Pursuit of Good Skin?
According to forward-thinking beauty biohacking brands, gene analysis is the future.
By Joane Amay
-
Do Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Coordinate Their Outfits on Purpose?
We've noticed it quite a few times as of late.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Selena Gomez Isn't Ashamed To Admit She's Had Botox
She owned it when responding to an Instagram comment.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Selena Gomez Steps Out For a Star-Studded Girls’ Night in Brooklyn Mere Hours After Confirming She’s Dating Benny Blanco
Pizza, a comedy show, and coordinating miniskirts with Taylor Swift make for a pretty solid night out.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Selena Gomez Appears to Confirm She's Dating Benny Blanco in Gushy Comments
She... loves him like a love song???
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Brooklyn Beckham Celebrated His "Throuple" Anniversary With Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz
LOL, they're so cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez Has a Total Kitchen Fail In Her Forthcoming Holiday Cooking Special
Hey, it happens to the best of us.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Selena Gomez Isn’t Stressed About Being Single This Holiday Season—Or Ever
“She is just focusing on what’s best for her right now.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Taylor Swift Opted for a Girls’ Dinner in New York City Rather Than Fly to Germany, Where Boyfriend Travis Kelce is Playing Right Now
Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany also stayed behind in the States and joined in on the powerhouse dinner last night.
By Rachel Burchfield