Selena Gomez Gets Cozy With Boyfriend Benny Blanco in New Photos

Selena Gomez and boyfriend Benny Blanco are going strong!

Just a week after Gomez first appeared to confirm the new relationship, she has further decided to never beat the dating allegations (this is meme speak, for those of you who—like me—are too old for TikTok, but who—unlike me—have accepted this reality).

The Rare Beauty founder took to Instagram on Thursday to share a few photos from her recent time in New York, including celebrating bestie Taylor Swift's 34th birthday party. It's the two pictures that featured music producer Blanco, however, which really had Gomez' friends and fans talking.

The first appears to have been taken at a dinner party, and features Gomez and Blanco, as well as three of their friends. The new lovebirds are adorably snuggling up to each other in the snap.

The last photo Gomez posted was of her and Blanco fully making out.

H.E.R. commented, "Yaaaaaaasssssss" and Nina Dobrev said, "So happy to see you so happy"

Last week, Gomez confirmed in multiple comments on fans' Instagram accounts that she was in fact dating Blanco, including writing the words, "He is my absolute everything in my heart" and, "then why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me. The end"

While these comments kinda spoke for themselves, the Wondermind co-founder also posted two pictures that further confirmed her romantic news to her Instagram Story: one of her and Blanco snuggling up, and one of herself wearing a "B" ring on her wedding ring finger.

More recently, a source told Us Weekly, "Selena hasn’t felt this happy about anybody she’s dated in a really long time. Selena and Benny are truly in love and although she has kept most people she’s dated under wraps, with Benny, she couldn’t wait to reveal they were together."

The insider added, "Selena’s family absolutely approves of this relationship and they’re thrilled to see her so happy and in love."

Things are ESCALATING, you guys.