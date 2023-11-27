Honey Hair Is the Moment

If there was one, single hair color to define Fall/Winter 2023, it’s without a doubt a rich and warm, honey-hued blonde. It’s not an opinion, it’s a fact—and I have the proof to back it up. Rewind a few weeks, and Rihanna ditched her dark brown locks in favor of the color in question. It’s a tone she hasn’t rocked in well over a decade. A few days later, both Kim Kardashian and Keke Palmer debuted a nearly identical tone, on the red carpet no less.

This all brings me to today’s big event. Selena Gomez said goodbye to her rich, chocolate brown tone in favor of—you guessed it—honey blonde highlights. Her new look, which was shared by hairstylist Philipp Verheyen, remains full of dimension. Her piece-y highlights have a caramel-esque undertone, flattering the Rare Beauty founder’s complexion. The blonde is heavier toward the top layers which effectively brightens her entire appearance.

The singer’s length remained similar to her status quo, although there were notably a few more face-framing layers in the mix. The new look debuted while the Only Murders in the Building star was enjoying some time in Paris, and was shared on Gomez’s Instagram Stories.

Gomez’s new hair is certainly her own take on the trend (both Kim and RiRi went full blonde), but it still proves the point: Honey hair is in. It’s not such a shocker why—it’s an easy color to transition into. “Vibrant, warm tones look stunning on so many people and mix well with caramel or honey hues for some added dimension,” celebrity hairstylist and founder of dpHue Justin Anderson previously told Marie Claire while sharing his 2023 hair trend predictions.

While 2023 is wrapping up, I’m fully confident we’ll be seeing a lot more of this honey hue in the new year.