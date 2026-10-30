Beauty routines are integral to getting In The Mood—not for any other person, but for you. Here, get a glimpse into the products, habits, and mantras that help powerhouse women slip into the sexiest version of themselves.
I’ve learned that the people who have the strongest beauty routines—complete with the skincare that fights clogged pores and the makeup that looks good for eight-hour days—are the ones who really put their products to the test. Take KATSEYE’s Yoonchae, who has spent the past two months on tour. She’s testing her foundation under bright lights, her cleanser on heavy makeup (daily!), and her fragrance through fairly intense dance sequences. With all of that in mind, her product recommendations are pretty legit—and there’s a lot of them.
She’s a big fan of K-Beauty brand Dr. Jart+. So much so, that she was named the brand’s first-ever North American ambassador. “No matter how busy my schedule gets, I love having a simple routine that makes me feel confident and comfortable in my own skin. Dr.Jart+ has always felt fun and innovative to me,” she says. But her staples go far beyond buzzy K-Beauty brands. She’s a big fan of luxury perfume, de-puffing tools, and a hydrating hair mask to care for her newly dyed blonde hair. To get the scoop on all of Yoonchae’s favorite products—and find out how she gets In the Mood—keep reading.
I think the most important thing is reminding myself to be confident and stay true to who I am. Since joining KATSEYE, I've learned so much about myself and become a lot more comfortable expressing different sides of my personality. Some days that means feeling really confident on stage with a full glam look, and other days it's just taking care of myself and feeling good in my own skin. I try to remind myself that confidence comes from being comfortable with who you are, rather than trying to be someone else.
Skincare is such an important part of my routine, especially because I'm wearing makeup so often for performances, shoots and events. I always make sure I have a really good cleanser that removes all my makeup without leaving my skin feeling dry. I love the Dr.Jart+ Cicapair™ Gentle Foam Korean Face Wash Cleanser for Sensitive Skin because it’s really good for sensitive skin and for removing makeup and dirt. For hair, I use the Matrix Miracle Creator Leave-In Spray because it keeps my hair silky, soft, and protected. I also think it’s really important to keep my hair healthy, strong, and smooth, so I have quite a few different hair masks in my routine depending on what my hair needs.
Definitely my Therabody depuffing tool. I always wake up with a puffy face, so it's become such an important part of my morning routine. I love using it to help wake up my skin and make my face feel refreshed, especially when I have an early call time or a long day of glam ahead. It's such a little step, but it makes me feel so much more awake and ready for the day.
I love how fragrance can make you feel a certain way or remind you of a special memory. I think of it almost like an accessory because it can completely change how you feel when you're getting ready. I love scents that feel fresh and feminine but still have a little personality. It's another way to express myself, just like my makeup, hair or outfit. Currently, my go-to perfume for the tour has been Chanel CHANCE EAU TENDRE and sometimes Le Labo Musc 25.
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I love a fresh, glowy makeup look with lots of blush! I've always loved the Korean makeup technique of placing blush right under my eyes and toward the center of my face because it gives such a cute, flushed look. For my base, I love using Dr.Jart+ Premium BB Cream because it gives me natural-looking coverage without feeling too heavy. Then I'll add pink blush— I’ve been using NARS Powder Blush—a little brown eyeliner, and a soft lip color. Since going blonde, I've also been having so much fun experimenting with different makeup looks and figuring out what complements my new hair. I love that I can keep my skin looking natural while still playing with color.
I recently went blonde, and I feel like it's brought out a completely new side of my personality! I feel like my blonde hair has given me a new energy on stage, and I've been having so much fun with it.
I usually prefer to keep my nails short and natural rather than having long nails. If I do get my nails done, I love a classic French tip or just a natural pink or nude shade. I like to keep both my fingers and toes simple and match them in the same color for a clean, natural look.
Even when I'm really tired after a show, I always make sure to take off all my makeup and take care of my skin. I've dealt with acne-prone skin, so I've learned how important it is to be consistent, especially when I'm wearing makeup so frequently. I try to keep my routine simple but focus on products that really work for my skin. I love using the Dr.Jart+ Ceramidin Skin Barrier Milky Toner followed by the Ceramidin Moisturizing Cream to keep my skin feeling hydrated and comfortable. It's become such a nice way to unwind after a busy day, and I always feel better when I wake up knowing I took care of my skin the night before.
I'm really excited to keep growing and discovering new sides of myself. I feel like I've already changed so much since becoming part of KATSEYE, especially when it comes to my confidence and how I express myself. I'm learning to embrace change and not be afraid of trying new things, whether that's through music, fashion, or beauty. I think it's exciting to imagine how much I'll continue to evolve over the next few years. I'm really looking forward to becoming even more confident in who I am.
My older sister was actually one of the first people who taught me about makeup, and something she always reminded me was that sometimes less is more. When I first started experimenting with beauty, I wanted to try everything at once, but she helped me learn how to keep things balanced. That's something I still think about today, especially when I'm doing my own makeup. I love experimenting with bold looks for performances, but on my days off, I really enjoy keeping my makeup simple and letting my skin show through.
Shop Yoonchae's Routine
Dr. Jart+
Cicapair™ Gentle Foam Cleanser for Sensitive Skin
Matrix
Miracle Creator Multi-Benefit Leave in Conditioner Spray
Premium BB All-Day Wear Korean Tinted Moisturizer With SPF 30
NARS
Talc-Free Powder Blush - Orgasm – 777
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Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists.