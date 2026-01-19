Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as the Duke of York, is allegedly facing a rather tumultuous 2026. Having relinquished his official royal titles in 2025 at King Charles's behest, Andrew is set to move out of his home, Royal Lodge in Windsor, later this year. But according to a new report, the former Prince Andrew's new home comes with a serious "warning."

As reported by the Sun, "Andrew Mountbatten-­Windsor could be flushed out of a second home when he moves to his exile pad—because it is at risk of flooding." The outlet continued, "The ex-prince's Marsh Farm is on a flood plain with residents advised to sign up for alerts in case local measures fail to stop a torrent of water from a nearby bog."

Renovations are reportedly underway at the property, Marsh Farm in Wolferton, Norfolk, which is located close to King Charles's Sandringham estate.

"The ex-prince's Marsh Farm is on a flood plain." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just last year, a risk assessment was carried out on one of Marsh Farm's neighboring properties, and it highlighted some problems the former Prince Andrew might need to deal with.

"The Environment Agency operates a flood warning system to enable householders to protect life or act to manage the effect of flooding on property," the report shared (via the Sun). "Failure of Wolferton Pumping Station may occur due to long-term mechanical breakdown or power supply being disrupted."

The report continued, "If conditions put properties and land at risk of flooding, emergency action would be taken using temporary pumping equipment."

The former Prince Andrew's new home comes with a serious "warning." (Image credit: Getty Images)

It could be quite some time before Andrew actually resides at Marsh Farm, however. Reports have suggested that the former duke is set to move into a "shoebox-sized" temporary property until renovations are completed on his new home.

