Pucci Swirls and Hermès-Inspired Toes Lead the Best Nail Looks of the Week
This one is for my fashion girls.
The best nail looks of the week have one thing in common: they were clearly chosen by people who understand that a manicure can do just as much for an outfit as the right shoe or bag. These are nails for the fashion girls—the ones who notice when a stripe feels very East Coast summer and know exactly which print is unmistakably Pucci. They would also never underestimate the power of a toe ring.
This week’s standout manicures aren’t simply pretty; they feel styled. A shimmering jade base picks up the stones in a beaded necklace, while candied polish make a pair of Havaianas look suddenly editorial. Elsewhere, a clean neutral manicure becomes far more interesting when surrounded by stacks of rings. Even the playful designs have a fashion point of view. Pill-shaped color blocking feels cheeky, chunky polka dots add something graphic, and bright citrus shades bring the energy of a summer accessory.
That is what makes this lineup so good. Each manicure works on its own, but it becomes even better in context—especially when paired with a printed top or a really great sandal. Consider this your weekly reminder that nail art does not have to match your outfit—sometimes, it should be the thing that makes the entire look work.
Montauk Stripes
There’s something about a whisper-thin stripe on a clean nail that immediately makes me want to book the Jitney. Andréa Barbet’s version has just enough beachiness to warrant a weekend out East. Montauk, maybe?
Pop of Pucci
Pucci is back, baby, and Stephany Torres has me convinced the print belongs on more than a dress. These swirls are practically begging for a matching top.
Precious Pills
I already loved pillbox nails, but Bethan McCoy and the nail artists at Citre made the trend look especially expensive. The capsule shapes are crisp and graphic, with none of the cheesiness novelty nail art can veer into.
Citrus Stack
Ashleigh Bergman's rings and color-packed outfit leave very little room for a shy manicure. The punchy citrus shade meets the moment instead of disappearing into it.
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Chic Feet
Of course, Hermès sandals deserve a pedicure this good. Milly Mason chose a muted mauve that lets the shoes have their moment while still making the toes look impossibly polished.
Jade Match
Chanel nail artist Betina Goldstein pulled the shimmer and jewel tones from Simone Ashley's beaded necklace straight onto her nails. The jade base with pink-and-gold flowers makes the whole look feel styled—not overly matched.
Ring Leader
Jade Trau’s clean manicure would be gorgeous on its own. But surrounded by her signature stacked rings—and finished with Julie Kim’s nail ring—it becomes the chicest jewelry story in the lineup.
Dot Dressing
Some manicures accessorize an outfit; this one is the outfit. Nail artist Joely created thick French tips and chunky dots that make a simple hand pose feel editorial. Her trick for recreating them is even better: stamp on the dots with the bottom of your nail-art brush.
Toe Candy
Rita Ora's candied gems, courtesy of Michelle Humphrey, continue all the way down to her toes, because restraint was never the point. Add toe rings and multicolor Havaianas, and I’m mentally on a Caribbean beach.
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Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, and Women's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.