The best nail looks of the week have one thing in common: they were clearly chosen by people who understand that a manicure can do just as much for an outfit as the right shoe or bag. These are nails for the fashion girls—the ones who notice when a stripe feels very East Coast summer and know exactly which print is unmistakably Pucci. They would also never underestimate the power of a toe ring.

This week’s standout manicures aren’t simply pretty; they feel styled. A shimmering jade base picks up the stones in a beaded necklace, while candied polish make a pair of Havaianas look suddenly editorial. Elsewhere, a clean neutral manicure becomes far more interesting when surrounded by stacks of rings. Even the playful designs have a fashion point of view. Pill-shaped color blocking feels cheeky, chunky polka dots add something graphic, and bright citrus shades bring the energy of a summer accessory.

That is what makes this lineup so good. Each manicure works on its own, but it becomes even better in context—especially when paired with a printed top or a really great sandal. Consider this your weekly reminder that nail art does not have to match your outfit—sometimes, it should be the thing that makes the entire look work.

Montauk Stripes

(Image credit: IG @m.o.n.a.j)

There’s something about a whisper-thin stripe on a clean nail that immediately makes me want to book the Jitney. Andréa Barbet’s version has just enough beachiness to warrant a weekend out East. Montauk, maybe?

Dior Dior Vernis - 999 Rouge $34 at Dior

Pop of Pucci

(Image credit: IG @nailzzbysteph)

Pucci is back, baby, and Stephany Torres has me convinced the print belongs on more than a dress. These swirls are practically begging for a matching top.

Precious Pills

(Image credit: IG @ _citre | IG @bethanmccoy)

I already loved pillbox nails, but Bethan McCoy and the nail artists at Citre made the trend look especially expensive. The capsule shapes are crisp and graphic, with none of the cheesiness novelty nail art can veer into.

Dashing Diva One Gel Magnetic Nail Polish $12.99 at Target

Citrus Stack

(Image credit: IG @milestones_by_ab)

Ashleigh Bergman's rings and color-packed outfit leave very little room for a shy manicure. The punchy citrus shade meets the moment instead of disappearing into it.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Chic Feet

(Image credit: IG @millymason_)

Of course, Hermès sandals deserve a pedicure this good. Milly Mason chose a muted mauve that lets the shoes have their moment while still making the toes look impossibly polished.

Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish - Princess Charming $12.89 at Target

Jade Match

(Image credit: IG @betina_goldstein)

Chanel nail artist Betina Goldstein pulled the shimmer and jewel tones from Simone Ashley's beaded necklace straight onto her nails. The jade base with pink-and-gold flowers makes the whole look feel styled—not overly matched.

Ring Leader

(Image credit: IG @jadetrau)

Jade Trau’s clean manicure would be gorgeous on its own. But surrounded by her signature stacked rings—and finished with Julie Kim’s nail ring—it becomes the chicest jewelry story in the lineup.

Gelcare Nail Polish in BB Cream $18 at REVOLVE

Dot Dressing

(Image credit: IG @joelyoceannails)

Some manicures accessorize an outfit; this one is the outfit. Nail artist Joely created thick French tips and chunky dots that make a simple hand pose feel editorial. Her trick for recreating them is even better: stamp on the dots with the bottom of your nail-art brush.

Sally Hansen Nail Salon Pro Tool Kit $7.99 at Ulta Beauty

Toe Candy

(Image credit: IG @nailsbymh)

Rita Ora's candied gems, courtesy of Michelle Humphrey, continue all the way down to her toes, because restraint was never the point. Add toe rings and multicolor Havaianas, and I’m mentally on a Caribbean beach.

Essie Nail Art Studio Jelly Gloss Nail Polish - Sky Jelly $13 at Ulta Beauty

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.