In-office laser treatments have long been sold as a ticket to smoother, brighter, more ageless skin. Whether you're targeting hyperpigmentation , acne scarring, fine lines , or other signs of premature aging, they are a powerful in-office tool in your skincare arsenal. But for those with deeper skin tones, the legwork goes beyond booking an appointment and waiting for a flawless complexion to reveal itself. Historically, lasers have been risky territory for melanin-rich skin because they can potentially trigger side effects (like hypopigmentation , or lightening of the skin) that are harder to treat than the original concern. For years, deeper skin tones were largely treated as an afterthought in aesthetic technology, as well as dermatology textbooks and treatment protocols. The good news is that newer technologies and more nuanced treatment guidelines have changed the landscape considerably (although there is still plenty more to be done to promote inclusivity in the aesthetics space). The catch? Deciphering which devices—and which providers—actually know how to treat deeper skin safely.

Ahead, top dermatologists specializing in lasers share the ins and outs of the increasingly popular skincare category. Discover their picks for some of the best (and safest) laser treatments for melanin-rich skin, the ones you’ll probably want to skip, and why the provider you choose is just as important, if not more so, than the device at hand.

Why Is Melanin-Rich Skin More Reactive to Lasers?

Deeper skin tones—namely Fitzpatrick types IV (light brown skin) through VI (deep brown or black skin)—require a far more tailored approach when it comes to lasers. That’s because some lasers struggle to differentiate between the pigment they’re meant to target—say, a hair follicle or dark spot—and the melanin naturally present in deeper skin tones. This can lead melanated skin to absorb too much energy or heat, says Jeanine Downie, MD , board-certified dermatologist and founder of Image Dermatology in Montclair, New Jersey. “Excessive heat absorption may lead to thermal injury, post-inflammatory pigment changes and even blisters, burns, or scarring,” she says. Simply put, those with deeper skin tones can’t always approach lasers as casually as those with lighter skin tones.

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How Should You Decide On a Skincare Provider?

When it comes to lasers for melanin-rich skin, provider expertise is everything. A flashy Instagram feed or celebrity clientele means very little if a provider lacks experience treating darker skin tones. In other words, due diligence is non-negotiable in order to .

“Not all dermatologists or plastic surgeons do laser treatments on darker skin, so don’t be afraid to ask them how comfortable they are doing them,” says William Kwan, MD , board-certified dermatologist at Golden State Dermatology in Beverly Hills and Encino, California. Dr. Downie also suggests asking about the specific settings they use for darker skin, plus what else they do to mitigate any risks. For greater assurance, you can also request before-and-after pictures of patients with skin tones similar to yours. And to play things extra safe, ask for a patch test before undergoing a full treatment to gauge your skin’s reaction.

Melanin-rich skin requires a low and slow approach with lasers. While your provider will ultimately dictate your treatment plan—including the strength and number of sessions needed—you can always request a more conservative course of action. “As a rule even with more color-blind devices, lower energy, lower heat, and longer wavelengths are often the best practice,” says Dr. Downie. Yes, that may mean more sessions—but safer, steadier progress trumps doing damage control down the line.

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What Are the Best Lasers for Melanin-Rich Skin?

There’s no universal “best” laser for melanin-rich skin, as the right option depends on your goals and concerns. Still, a few devices emerge as clear favorites among skincare experts.

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Nd:YAG Lasers: If there’s one laser dermatologists consistently trust for deeper skin tones, it’s Nd:YAG (1064 nm) lasers, as they have a lower melanin absorption rate and thus minimize the risk of heat-induced skin damage. “It bypasses much of the surface pigment and penetrates deeper more safely,” says Azadeh Shirazi, MD , board-certified dermatologist and founder of La Jolla Laser Derm in La Jolla, California. “It’s excellent for concerns like hair removal, vascular issues, and even some skin tightening.” Dr. Kwan adds that this wavelength is used in Laser Genesis treatments, which he recommends for improving texture and tone, minimizing pores, and boosting collagen production.

If there’s one laser dermatologists consistently trust for deeper skin tones, it’s Nd:YAG (1064 nm) lasers, as they have a lower melanin absorption rate and thus minimize the risk of heat-induced skin damage. “It bypasses much of the surface pigment and penetrates deeper more safely,” says , board-certified dermatologist and founder of in La Jolla, California. “It’s excellent for concerns like hair removal, vascular issues, and even some skin tightening.” Dr. Kwan adds that this wavelength is used in Laser Genesis treatments, which he recommends for improving texture and tone, minimizing pores, and boosting collagen production. Pico Lasers: Pico lasers, like PicoSure, PicoWay, and PicoGenesis have also become a go-to for dermatologists treating melanin-rich skin. Per Dr. Downie, these use ultrafast, high-precision pulse durations to treat hyperpigmentation, acne scars, and uneven texture. There’s often little downtime, and the pain level is nominal, especially when you sit with a numbing cream before treatment (which can take about 45 minutes to an hour).

Pico lasers, like PicoSure, PicoWay, and PicoGenesis have also become a go-to for dermatologists treating melanin-rich skin. Per Dr. Downie, these use ultrafast, high-precision pulse durations to treat hyperpigmentation, acne scars, and uneven texture. There’s often little downtime, and the pain level is nominal, especially when you sit with a numbing cream before treatment (which can take about 45 minutes to an hour). Fractional Lasers: Fractional, non-ablative lasers such as Fraxel (1550nm/1927nm) can also be a safe bet for melanin-rich skin when treated by the right hands. Dr. Downie says that they offer a controlled, customizable level of heat for skin resurfacing, thereby minimizing the risk of post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. Clear + Brilliant (often dubbed a “baby Fraxel”) is a less potent but still effective option to similarly improve texture and treat hyperpigmentation and acne scars in darker skin, she adds.

Fractional, non-ablative lasers such as Fraxel (1550nm/1927nm) can also be a safe bet for melanin-rich skin when treated by the right hands. Dr. Downie says that they offer a controlled, customizable level of heat for skin resurfacing, thereby minimizing the risk of post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. Clear + Brilliant (often dubbed a “baby Fraxel”) is a less potent but still effective option to similarly improve texture and treat hyperpigmentation and acne scars in darker skin, she adds. Ultraclear Ablative Laser: Lastly, Dr. Kwan recommends Ultraclear, a newer resurfacing laser. “Traditionally, [ablative] resurfacing lasers like CO2 and Erbium haven’t been used on dark skin since it can cause hyper or hypopigmentation,” he says. However, this newer technology—which uses “cold” fibers and minimizes heat—is suitable for all skin types and can help with texture, pigment, fine lines, wrinkles, and acne scars.

What Lasers Should You Avoid If You Have Melanin-Rich Skin?

According to Dr. Downie, almost any type of device can be safe and effective for melanin-rich skin. However, some aren’t worth the potential risks. Dr. Kwan advises steering clear of pigment-specific lasers that target melanin. “These tend to be shorter wavelengths like 532 nm or broadband light like IPL or BBL,” he says. “IPL can be unsafe for darker skin because it also targets broad-spectrum pigment, causing more intense heat that increases the risk of burning or pigmenting,” Dr. Downie explains. She adds that other shorter wavelength lasers, including Diode and Alexandrite for hair removal, also heavily absorb melanin and thus can carry greater risk for darker skin tones.

Even with more color-blind devices, lower energy, lower heat, and longer wavelengths are often the best practice.

Per Dr. Shirazi, CO2 lasers—which are often considered the gold standard for dramatic skin resurfacing—aren’t ideal for melanin-rich skin. “These can put out a lot of heat, which ultimately creates too much surface injury. We don’t want to raise the risk of post-inflammatory pigmentation changes and scarring,” she says. However, she notes that it’s possible to use them safely on deeper skin tones, albeit on low settings in the hands of a highly skilled specialist. “When in doubt, I always err on the side of safer alternatives that respect the skin’s natural pigment,” she adds.

The Takeaway

While newer technologies have made laser treatments significantly more accessible for melanin-rich skin, time-tested experience still matters as much as the device itself. The right provider will know how to tailor settings, pace treatments, and prioritize skin integrity over aggressive results. As Dr. Kwan puts it, lasers are only as safe as the provider using them—so don’t let trending treatments or viral-before-and-afters distract from what matters most: expertise.

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Meet the Experts

Jeanine Downie, MD Social Links Navigation Dr. Jeanine Downie is a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Image Dermatology in Montclair, New Jersey. She is a sought-after speaker, clinician, and researcher. Dr. Downie serves on the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion board of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery. She also serves as a medical consultant for NBC's Today Show and ABC's Good Morning America.

William Kwan, MD Social Links Navigation Dr. William Kwan is a board-certified dermatologist with extensive training from UCLA and USC, including a dermatology residency at UCLA and service as Chief Resident at King/Drew Medical Center. With over 25 years of experience, he specializes in medical and cosmetic dermatology, with particular expertise in advanced laser skin procedures and the treatment of diverse skin types. He combines cutting-edge technology with a personalized, patient-centered approach and is frequently featured for his expert insights in dermatology.

Azadeh Shirazi, MD Social Links Navigation Dr. Azadeh Shirazi is a board-certified dermatologist specializing in cosmetic, surgical, and medical dermatology. She is the founder of La Jolla Laser Derm and the clinically-backed skincare line, AziMD Skincare.