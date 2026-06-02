As Marie Claire's fashion staff writer, I can confidently say the easiest VIP-approved summer trend to emulate is the white tank top. Sometimes I don't even realize my off-duty outfit is giving major Hailey Bieber or Rihanna energy. Even Olivia Rodrigo's summer 2026 twist on the tank top trend looks like something I could copy as soon as tomorrow.

The minute photos of Rodrigo's June 2 look dropped, I booked it to my closet to try recreating it. She was spotted in London wearing the Chloé tank top I never knew I needed. It started out as a white sleeveless Henley, before a standout Spring 2026 floral pattern gave it a maximalist makeover.

Olivia Rodrigo twisted the white tank top trend on its head in a floral Chloé version. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The same raspberry-pink roses seen on Chloé's asymmetrical runway sundresses blossomed from slim straps, beyond the scoop neck's mother-of-pearl buttons, and toward a scalloped, hip-hugging hemline. Subtle vertical ribbing made the $850 tank look and feel well-loved—as if Rodrigo's worn it for years. In reality, her stylists, Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, have been sourcing Chloé since the start of Rodrigo's new album era, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love. One of her "Drop Dead" music video outfits was a loan from the Chemena Kamali-led label.

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Chloé Henley Tank Top in Cotton Jersey $850 at Chloe UK

It wouldn't be a proper Olivia Rodrigo look without a lineup of moody pieces to offset her girly florals. It all started with a pair of pitch-black Levi's 501 cigarette jeans, making Rodrigo the latest fashion girl to trade sky-blue washes for something edgier. Blake Lively, Margot Robbie, Maude Apatow, and Vittoria Ceretti made the same switch in recent weeks. But Rodrigo's been pro-dark denim since rising to pop fame in 2021. She even wore a similar black style in the "Driver's License" music video.

Rodrigo's shoulder bag also got the colorless memo. Setting her affinity for vintage Coach aside, it seems the 23-year-old debuted the new (to her) Swing Zip purse. If it's indeed Coach, the on-sale style tapped into many Gen Z-approved trends, including elongated straps, silver hardware, and the east-west silhouette. Finally, someone realized it has as much street styling potential as the Chelsea or Tabby Bags.

Tank top season is off to a strong start, thanks to Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Tate McRae, Dua Lipa, and Rodrigo, of course. Stark-white styles still reign supreme among my favorite A-listers, but if anyone can change that, it's Rodrigo.

Plus, she has the support of Ann Demeulemeester, Elie Saab, Victoria Beckham, Isabel Marant, and Gabriela Hearst in her corner. Classic white tanks were nowhere to be found on the aforementioned spring runways—sequins, cut-outs, and even statement prints like Rodrigo's took over instead. I'm planning on giving my closet the same revamp. My tanks won't be basic for long.

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Shop Floral Tank Tops Inspired by Olivia Rodrigo