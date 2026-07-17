I’ve always thought of Bobbi Brown’s Vitamin Enriched Face Base as the product that sits between skincare and makeup. It’s technically a moisturizer and primer, and I always reach for it when I need some smoothing before makeup. Now, the brand is introducing Vitamin Enriched Face Base+, which is a reformulation and replacement of the OG product, and Marie Claire has the exclusive first look.

Face Base already did exactly what I wanted it to (hydration! foundation prep!), so I wasn’t automatically sold on the promise of more skincare benefits. Still, the additions make sense for the way people use primer now. “Consumers today expect more from every step—they want real skincare benefits, even from their primer,” says Aylin Guven, the brand’s director of product development. The updated formula adds more hydrating ingredients, plus niacinamide and a gentle smoothing ingredient designed to improve the look of skin over time.

Still, a longer ingredient list means very little to me if the product stops doing the thing I reach for it for: making my makeup look better. Guven says the goal was to “elevate performance, while protecting everything people love.”

So, does it still have that plush, instantly smoothing feel? And does the skincare upgrade make any noticeable difference? I tested the new Face Base+ to find out.

Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base+ Moisturizer & Primer With Vitamin C + Hyaluronic Acid $70 at Sephora

How Is the Bobbi Brown Face Base+ Formula Different From the Original?

The most interesting part of this update to me isn’t one of the (many) new vitamin additions. The original Face Base contained two silicones—D5, listed as cyclopentasiloxane, and dimethicone crosspolymer—both of which give it its silky glide and smoother finish. These ingredients have been removed from Face Base+. D5 is also set to be restricted in leave-on cosmetics in the European Union beginning in June 2027 because of environmental concerns. Bobbi Brown hasn’t linked the reformulation to the new rule, but the timing is notable.

Instead of swapping in another silicone, the brand appears to have recreated that silky, smoothing feel with a mix of lightweight emollients and texture enhancers. Together, they help the cream spread easily, soften the look of texture, and give the foundation a smoother base to sit on.

The skincare side got an upgrade, too. Niacinamide supports brighter, more even-looking skin, while glycerin and increased amounts of hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 boost hydration. There’s also acetyl glucosamine, a sugar-derived ingredient that helps gently refine the look of texture over time. As Guven puts it, “It’s not just an instant payoff; it’s also a longer-term investment in your skin.”

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How Does the Bobbi Brown Face Base+ Feel and Wear On the Skin?

My skin feels like freaking butter when I apply Face Base+. It still has that rich, cushioned quality, but it doesn't feel quite as thick as the original on my skin. The texture spreads easily with a punch of moisture and leaves behind the perfect amount of grip for makeup—without any of the tackiness I associate with traditional primers.

Once the foundation goes on, that grip earns its keep. My makeup doesn’t catch on dry patches or look like it’s sitting in a separate layer on top of my skin; everything just looks smoother and more luminous. Guven says the formula “helps prevent caking and flaking, so makeup stays fresh and smooth throughout the day.” So far, that’s been true for me.

The OG grapefruit-and-geranium scent is still there, too. I personally love the zesty smell, and my skin has always reacted well to the formula, but it’s worth noting for anyone with very fragrance-sensitive skin.

I’ve also started using Face Base+ at night. It’s technically marketed as more of a makeup-prep product, but I love it as a light, mask-like treatment when my skin needs something extra without being smothered in a heavy cream. Guven says people often come for the primer benefits and eventually use it on no-makeup days, too. I get it—I think I actually prefer this version to the original.

Is the Bobbi Brown Face Base+ Worth It?

I expected Face Base+ to feel mostly the same as the original. Instead, I’ve been reaching for it more. It feels lighter, makes my skin look more luminous, and gives foundation exactly the kind of smooth, grippy base I love.

The real surprise is how often I use it when makeup isn’t involved. I’ll wear it alone when I want my skin to look a little more even or apply it at night when I need extra moisture but don’t want a thick sleeping mask. It still feels unmistakably like Face Base—just less heavy and more useful in my routine. I like the original, but I’d choose this one any day—and that’s coming from a very picky beauty editor.

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