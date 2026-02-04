I Tried Nanoneedling, the No-Downtime Alternative to Microneedling
Does the buzzy treatment live up to the hype?
Between nonstop deadlines, last-minute projects, squeezing in workouts, and trying to have some semblance of a social life, the idea of booking a skin treatment that involves days of downtime feels wildly unrealistic (microneedling, I'm looking at you). Don't get me wrong—I want visible results when it comes to my skin, but I also need to be able to show up in life without looking like I’m in the middle of a healing phase. That constant push-and-pull between wanting my skin to be at its best but also needing zero recovery time is exactly what led me to nanoneedling, a gentler treatment that promises smooth, glowing skin without the redness, peeling, or post-treatment hiding associated with traditional microneedling.
Ahead, I'm breaking down what exactly nanoneedling involves, its benefits, and whether the results are worth it—plus, my before and after photos.
What Is Nanoneedling?
"Nanoneedling is a non-invasive skin treatment that uses a nano-infusion device to create micro-channels in the skin to improve texture, enhance luminosity, and minimizes fine lines," says Kira Piskalova, co-owner of Beyond Facials in Los Angeles, where I got the treatment done. "Unlike traditional microneedling, nanoneedling does not puncture or wound the skin; instead, it uses ultra-fine silicone tips to enhance product absorption and boost collagen production without discomfort." For anyone who loves the idea of in-office results but can’t commit to days of redness or recovery, this is where nanoneedling really shines. It’s the kind of treatment you can book on a lunch break, head straight back to work, and go on with your day—and it’s especially appealing for first-timers and those with sensitive skin types.
Nanoneedling Vs. Microneedling
Nanoneedling and microneedling may sound similar, but they work at very different levels of the skin. Traditional microneedling uses longer needles to create controlled micro-injuries up to two millimeters into the skin, triggering collagen and elastin production deeper in the skin—a process that often comes with redness, sensitivity, and a few days of visible downtime, explains Piskalova. Nanoneedling, on the other hand, relies on silicone cone-shaped tips that "sit on the epidermis and membrane level (0.15-0.25 millimeters deep) and optimizes glow, tone, texture, and hydration within the skin," says Piskalova. In other words, think of microneedling as structural elasticity and deep remodeling and nanoneedling as surface refinement—enhancing radiance, smoothing the look of skin, and delivering immediate results with little to no recovery time.
Nanoneedling Prep
As with most in-office skin treatments, nanoneedling follows a pretty standard pre-treatment prep. Piskalova says you should avoid retinol or retinoids for at least three to five days as well as exfoliating acids and other strong active ingredients like benzoyl peroxide, prescription acne treatments, high-strength vitamin C (L-ascorbic acid), and hydroquinone.
"Nanoneedling should also be postponed for at least four weeks after aggressive laser procedures or injectable treatments, such as biorevitalization, to allow the skin to fully recover," Piskalova notes.
The Nanoneedling Treatment
My nanoneedling treatment was performed as part of a full facial, starting with a gentle cleanse, followed by a mild glycolic acid micro-peel to loosen sebum, unclog pores, and lift away dead skin cells. Next, my provider used an ultrasonic scrubber—focusing on areas like my nose and chin—to clear out pore-clogging oils and prep the skin for the nanoneedling itself.
The nanoneedling portion of the treatment involves the use of a SkinStylus nano-infusion pen with a disposable cartridge filled with a customized concoction of targeted solutions (we used exosomes, amino acids, and PDRN for my treatment). My provider moved the device across my skin using gentle circular and criss-cross motions, allowing the serum to be evenly infused into the surface layers of the skin. She went over the same area four times and made sure to use light pressure wherever there were bones (for example, along the jawline).
Let’s talk pain. Unlike microneedling, there’s no numbing involved with nanoneedling—and honestly, it was a very comfortable experience overall. The only areas that felt slightly spicy were my forehead, hairline, and right above the eyebrows, but even that sensation was mild. It felt more vibrational than painful—my provider even mentioned that some clients actually fall asleep during the treatment. The entire nanoneedling portion lasted about 10 minutes, making it a quick, efficient step within the facial rather than a drawn-out, time-intensive procedure.
The treatment finished with an LED light, calming, barrier-supportive topical skincare, and SPF.
Nanoneedling Aftercare
Because nanoneedling doesn't cause any injury to the skin, aftercare is minimal. "For skin that doesn't show signs of sensitivity, retinol and exfoliants should be avoided for one week," says Piskalova. "For those with persistent redness or a weakened skin barrier, it’s best to pause retinol and exfoliating products for up to two weeks." I was told that the skin may experience mild peeling for up to five days, which is a normal response, but I didn't experience any peeling. If you do, Piskalova says to use calming lotions with soothing botanicals, panthenol, and ceramides to support and strengthen the skin barrier. Of course, daily sunscreen is essential, as the skin may be more photosensitive following the treatment, says Piskalova.
My Nanoneedling Results
Immediately after the treatment my skin was slightly pink but not overly so. I noticed my complexion had a more visible glow, my pores were smoother, and my skin texture overall appeared more even. Over the following week, the benefits became more noticeable: my skin stayed consistently hydrated, makeup applied more smoothly, and I had that healthy, well-rested look that usually only comes after a really good facial. The treatment didn’t have much impact on my redness—I deal with mild rosacea concentrated along the center of my face—but it did deliver on radiance and smoothness.
As with any collagen-boosting treatment, results are cumulative. "For best results, we recommend a series of treatments every two to four weeks, depending on the client’s skin sensitivity and overall barrier health, followed by maintenance sessions every one to two months, depending on skin goals," says Piskalova. In other words, nanoneedling is most effective when approached as part of an ongoing skincare routine rather than a single standalone treatment—especially for anyone prioritizing long-term improvements in hydration, texture, and general skin quality.
Overall, nanoneedling delivered exactly what it promised—and just as importantly, what it didn’t. While it won’t replace traditional microneedling for deeper scarring or significant collagen remodeling, it filled a very real gap for me: visible results without downtime. My skin looked glowier, felt more hydrated, and had a smoother, more refined texture without redness, peeling, or recovery days built into my calendar. If you’re someone who wants to maintain skin health, boost radiance, and subtly improve texture while still being able to live your life uninterrupted, nanoneedling feels like a smart, realistic investment.
The Best Post-Nanoneedling Products
Designed for sensitive and reactive skin types, this cleanser has a soothing, jelly-like texture that feels calming—especially for post-treatment skin. Instead of leaving your face tight or dry, it restores a soft, balanced feel thanks to vitamin E and strawberry oil, which help lock in hydration while calming any irritation.
This relief cream is my go-to for instant calming and long-lasting comfort. Formulated with a soothing blend of centella asiatica, panthenol, and niacinamide, it’s designed to visibly reduce redness, strengthen the skin barrier, and hydrate without heaviness or greasiness.
Post-treatment skin is more vulnerable to UV exposure, which can interfere with healing and contribute to pigmentation, so a high, reliable SPF like this one from La Roche-Posay isn’t optional—it’s essential. It has a lightweight, fast-absorbing formula that disappears into skin without leaving a white cast or that tight, sunscreen-y feel. Plus, the SPF 50 level provides strong broad-spectrum protection, helping shield freshly treated skin while it recovers.
This restorative moisturizer lives up to its name: it’s a deeply hydrating, cushioning cream that helps reinforce skin’s barrier while delivering long-lasting moisture where it’s needed most. Unlike lightweight lotions that evaporate within minutes, this moisturizer creates a plush, emollient layer that feels comforting without heaviness, helping to lock in hydration and support the skin’s natural recovery process.
My skin drinks up oils after in-office treatments, and this one from Peach & Lily gives it the nourishment, support, and calming reinforcement it needs. The formula blends potent botanical actives like ginseng root, carrot seed, and raspberry seed oil to deliver antioxidant support, soothing hydration, and a radiant finish without feeling greasy or heavy.
Drench It from POV Beauty is the very first step I reach for after cleansing in my post-treatment routine. The texture is ultra-light but deeply soothing, flooding the skin with hydration so everything that follows sinks in better and feels more effective. The formula is built around hydrating humectants like glycerin and hyaluronic acid, which pull moisture into the skin and leave it feeling plump. It also has panthenol and ceramide-boosting lipids to help calm any sensitivity and reinforce the skin’s protective layer.
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
Meet the Expert
As a co-founder and co-owner, Kira contributed to Beyond Facials’ concept development, long-term service strategy, and selection of non-invasive treatments.
Michelle Rostamian is a Freelance Beauty Writer at Marie Claire, where she covers beauty-related commerce content. She has been in the beauty industry for over 10 years, previously working as a publicist, and now as an editor and writer covering all realms of beauty (skincare, makeup, hair) as well as wellness, lifestyle, and travel. She was also formerly a Quality Editor for Byrdie where she researched and performed revisions and updates to articles to ensure quality, tone, and voice. Outside of Marie Claire, Michelle has contributed to Allure, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, The Zoe Report, W Magazine, Better Homes & Gardens, People, Popsugar, and more. She graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles with a B.A. in Communication Studies.