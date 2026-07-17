Call it an occupational hazard, but because I’m a beauty editor who is lucky enough to test pretty much every single new serum, cream, and cleanser in existence, I’ve morphed into an on-demand skincare concierge for my friends and family. At least twice a day, I field texts from everyone from my mom’s best friend to a loose acquaintance from college, who is dying to know which product is best suited to their skin concern of the moment. I’ll throw in a medical-grade treatment here and there and love the occasional drugstore find, but without a doubt, my most-recommended skincare brand—regardless of age, skin type, or texture—is YISE Beauty. And let me just say: every person I put on one of these products repurchases them.

The brand, founded by Molly Sims in April 2023, prides itself on a tight edit—skincare products that are effective, multi-tasking, and no-BS. “I wanted glowing skin on a busy mom’s schedule, so I created it,” Sims says. She’s also struggled with melasma and perioral dermatitis (same, same), so the product line was designed to even skin tone, strengthen the skin barrier, and provide effective results without irritation. The brand has been expanding its presence in my skincare routine with every new launch, and my skin has genuinely never looked glowier, tighter, or bouncier. The products play in the luxury space, but the price point isn’t outright absurd like some other brands—I really do feel like you get what you pay for.

The best testament to the brand is the products themselves. If you’re not sure which one to start with, let this be your guide. I’ve tried ‘em all, but these seven are hands-down my all-time favorite YISE products of the bunch.

Best YISE Beauty Peptide Serum

YISE Beauty Xtreme Glow Dewy Peptide Plumping Serum $68 at yisebeauty.com If you’re going to test the line by trying just one product, let it be this. I use two pumps every morning—and occasionally at night—and within just two weeks of consistent use, my skin genuinely transformed. It’s glass skin in a bottle (I’ve waxed poetic about its instant glow), but it also provides crazy hydration, tightens my pores, and gives my skin a healthy-looking bounce that makes everyone think I drink eight bottles of water a day. It’s easily my number-one favorite product in my entire routine. It launched in April 2026, and I’m already halfway through my second bottle. Review: “This product is amazing! It’s not sticky or oily, and really plumps my skin. I can wear it without makeup and it gives me this dewy(but again not sticky) glow to my face. Seems to fill in all my little lines so when i do wear makeup over it, my makeup goes on flawless. Great, great product!” — Samantha Holender

Best YISE Beauty Moisturizer

YISE Beauty Xtremely Rich™ Skin Barrier Moisturizer With Ceramides $68 at Sephora There’s no mistaking this for a lightweight lotion—this cream is dense, luxe, and unbelievably hydrating. A rich moisturizer that doesn’t leave a greasy residue is a hard balance to strike, but this product gets it right. Whenever my skin is having a freak-out from something new I’m testing (it happens often) and I need to bring it back to baseline, this is the product I reach for. It’s formulated with microalgae that rebalance the skin’s microbiome, licorice root to help brighten dark spots, and squalane and ceramides for hydration. It sinks into my skin pretty quickly and leaves a bouncy, silky layer that’s primed and ready for makeup. Review: “As a licensed esthetician and certified medical esthetician of 7+ years, you could say I have had a lot of experience with moisturizers! I love a good, thick, luxurious moisturizer, especially for nighttime after using my retinol serum. The Xtremely Rich Moisturizer by YISE Beauty does the trick! First of all let me just say that the packaging of this whole line by YISE Beauty is extremely elegant and beautiful.” — Samantha Holender

Best YISE Beauty Primer

YISE Beauty Skin Glow SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Primer With Niacinamide $54 at Sephora As the first item I ever tried from the brand, you could say this is what hooked me. It’s a glowy primer and SPF all wrapped up into one. It’s not super tinted per se, but two pumps will even out my skin and give a pretty good glow. I actually find myself reaching for it the most on no-makeup days; it’s just enough to make me feel presentable and put together without actually wearing foundation. It’s not the first of its kind, but it’s definitely one of the best—there’s no toxic smell, it never pills, and it leaves a subtle shimmer behind that I love during the summer. Review: “This is so illuminating and wears well under different light foundations and skin tints. So far very protective - have been in the sun and no sign of any burning. Definitely a repurchase!” — Samantha Holender

Best YISE Beauty Exfoliator

YISE Beauty Your Favorite Ex™ Refillable Exfoliating Pads With Glycolic Acid & Ectoin $75 at Sephora Because I have sensitive skin, I have to be very careful with exfoliating products—if I go too overboard, my skin barrier is compromised. But these pads, which are pre-soaked in glycolic acid and PHA, are gentle enough for me to use a couple of times a week. When I use them consistently, I notice that the pores on my nose look so much smaller. My 57-year-old mom is also a mega-fan. “They single-handedly changed my skin. My skin had been looking so dull and gray; these really brought back my glow,” she says. Review: “Every exfoliation product I’ve used, had that gritty texture. I was so surprised that these pads were soft with a liquid. No rough scrubbing, just smoothing. I think I am going to really like these. They make my face feel very soft after.” — Samantha Holender

Best YISE Beauty Lip Gloss

YISE Beauty Like a Gloss 3-In-1 Hydrating Lip Tint - Life of the Party - Pale Peach $30 at Sephora At this point, I think I have one of these in every single handbag I own. While technically called a gloss, I’d argue this is more of a do-it-all. It has the shine of gloss for sure, but it offers the hydration of a lip mask courtesy of ingredients like hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and coconut oil, and a really nice, decently pigmented wash of color. Life of the Party, which is a peachy pink, is my personal favorite, but there are five additional shades in the range to choose from. Review: “I love this lip gloss for daytime, nighttime, and overnight use! You can wear it by itself or over a lip stain, but one of the best ways to wear it is overnight. It feels so great, hydrating your lips while you sleep!” — Samantha Holender

Best YISE Beauty Vitamin C Serum

YISE Beauty Morning Cocktail Vitamin C Serum With Niacinamide + Azelaic Acid $85 at Sephora I’ll be honest: I went cold turkey on vitamin C for a good two years. Every formula I tried either broke me out, caused redness, or triggered a bout of perioral dermatitis around the two-week mark. It’s a powerful ingredient and one of the hardest to tolerate for sensitive skin. But as I was chatting to Molly years ago at the brand’s launch party, she encouraged me to try her vitamin C. I did—and it’s the only vitamin serum I’ve used since then. It’s been a constant in my routine since 2023, and that’s saying something. Vitamin C is also notoriously expensive to formulate, and this comes in at a fair price point. Review: “I absolutely adore this product. It makes my face feel awake and alive in the morning. It gives you such a refreshing feeling not to mention how well it makes your skin look. I highly recommend this to anyone.” — Samantha Holender

Best YISE Beauty Cleanser

YISE Beauty Take It Off Gel-Oil Cleanser With Squalane $48 at Sephora For a while, the beauty industry was adamant about a double cleanse. I’ll still whip out a cleansing oil every now and again, but I do love a face wash that just does it all at once. That’s exactly what you’ll get with this cleanser. It’s a luxe gel formula that even dissolves my most stubborn mascara, and once I add just a little water, it emulsifies into a milky cream. My skin always feels soft, hydrated, and most importantly, thoroughly clean after using two or three pumps of this. Review: “I use this every day. I actually use it in the shower when cleaning my face. I also use a white washcloth so I can see all the stuff of the day coming off my face. Works great. Then when I get out of the shower, I use the exfoliating pads!” — Samantha Holender

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