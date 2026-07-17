I Recommend YISE Beauty More Than Any Other Skincare Brand—These 7 Products Are My Favorite

This summer glow is next-level.

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girl in pigtail braids and a sun hat with a summer glow next to yise beauty skincare bottles on a pink background
(Image credit: YISE)
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Call it an occupational hazard, but because I’m a beauty editor who is lucky enough to test pretty much every single new serum, cream, and cleanser in existence, I’ve morphed into an on-demand skincare concierge for my friends and family. At least twice a day, I field texts from everyone from my mom’s best friend to a loose acquaintance from college, who is dying to know which product is best suited to their skin concern of the moment. I’ll throw in a medical-grade treatment here and there and love the occasional drugstore find, but without a doubt, my most-recommended skincare brand—regardless of age, skin type, or texture—is YISE Beauty. And let me just say: every person I put on one of these products repurchases them.

The brand, founded by Molly Sims in April 2023, prides itself on a tight edit—skincare products that are effective, multi-tasking, and no-BS. “I wanted glowing skin on a busy mom’s schedule, so I created it,” Sims says. She’s also struggled with melasma and perioral dermatitis (same, same), so the product line was designed to even skin tone, strengthen the skin barrier, and provide effective results without irritation. The brand has been expanding its presence in my skincare routine with every new launch, and my skin has genuinely never looked glowier, tighter, or bouncier. The products play in the luxury space, but the price point isn’t outright absurd like some other brands—I really do feel like you get what you pay for.

The best testament to the brand is the products themselves. If you’re not sure which one to start with, let this be your guide. I’ve tried ‘em all, but these seven are hands-down my all-time favorite YISE products of the bunch.

Best YISE Beauty Peptide Serum

Best YISE Beauty Moisturizer

Best YISE Beauty Primer

Best YISE Beauty Exfoliator

Best YISE Beauty Lip Gloss

Best YISE Beauty Vitamin C Serum

Best YISE Beauty Cleanser

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Samantha Holender
Samantha Holender
Senior Beauty Editor

Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.