Matte makeup has a bit of a bad reputation. For years, it’s been associated with heavy powders, flat foundation, and that overly dry finish that photographs wonderfully but looks a little lifeless in person. But when it’s done right, matte makeup is actually the opposite of dull. To me, it’s the secret to that soft-focus, airbrushed skin effect—the kind of complexion that looks smooth and blurred without obvious shine.

The trick, here, is balance. You don’t want every single product in your routine labeled “ultra-matte,” because that’s when things start to look dry and flat. Instead, I use a mix of blurring powders, long-wear foundations, and setting sprays that melt everything together so the finish looks smooth and never chalky.

Keep reading for my easy-to-do matte makeup routine that keeps skin looking like skin—just at its most airbrushed, soft-focus state.

Blurring Base

Before foundation, I like to start with a primer or base product that eliminates texture and makes my pores disappear. The key to achieving this is to invest in a formula with dimethicone (or, in other words, silicone). Despite what people believe, it does not clog pores; instead, it instantly creates a smooth base that blurs pores and fine lines.

Set the Foundation

The foundation is where the airbrushed effect really begins. I tend to reach for liquid formulas described as natural matte or satin rather than any pressed powders or ultra-heavy finishes. A liquid sinks into the skin better and prevents any dullness. A natural- or satin-finish formula still controls shine but keeps the skin looking like skin. Any remaining oil will be addressed with a finishing powder later on.

NARS Natural Matte Longwear Foundation $55 at Sephora A brand-new launch from NARS, the Natural Matte Longwear Foundation has already solidified a place in my daily makeup routine thanks to its incredible finish. Instead of veering overly heavy, it has a weightless feel that smooths pores and texture with its signature complex and added niacinamide. Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Natural Matte Foundation $53 at Nordstrom An oldie but a goodie, Lancôme's Teint Idole is iconic for its beautiful, breathable texture, an impressive shade range, and its versatility for all skin types, from oily to mature.

Brighten Without the Glow

When I apply concealer, I place a color two to three shades lighter than my natural skin tone on the high points of my face: under my eyes, around my mouth, and on my forehead. Like a foundation, anything too thick will make the skin look flat. Opt for a hydrating formula—it's not the enemy, and oily skin types still need moisture. In fact, a light shade on your skin will brighten your face without the need for highlighter.

Kosas Revealer Extra Bright Serum-Powered Color Correctors in Magic $32 at Sephora Since introducing the Kosas Color-Correcting Concealer in the pink shade, Magic to my routine, I rarely go without it. Though it's a serum-like, hydrating consistency, I actually find that it settles more smoothly than a true matte concealer. It floats over fine lines and under-eye creases, instantly brightening everything up. Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Hydrating Face and Under-Eye Concealer $42 at Sephora Armani's Luminous Silk line has always been the trusted complexion product among makeup artists, beauty editors, and celebrities, so it's no surprise the concealer is one of my go-tos. Though it's described as a radiant finish, it brightens everything up and prevents that dreaded flat look that comes with matte formulas. The little bit of added shine is totally eliminated by the time I set my face with the powders below.

Lock It All In

After adding your favorite contours and blushes, it's time to remove any and all extra shine left by foundations and concealers. A blurring powder is key here. I begin with a makeup brush and sweep setting powder across my entire face, then use a powder puff to tap a finishing powder under my eyes and on my T-zone, where I tend to get the most oily.

Reminder: a setting powder locks in foundation, prevents creasing, and controls oil, whereas a finishing powder is lighter in texture and can be used as the final step to blur pores and texture and deliver an airbrushed effect.

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder $43 at Nordstrom After finishing my base routine of liquids and creams, I use a fluffy makeup brush to dust this setting powder all over my face. I am pretty generous, because this is what really sets everything in and prevents shine from peeking through. Because the powder is so finely milled, even when I use a lot of it, it never looks cakey. Laneige Neo Blurring Loose Finishing Powder $25 at Sephora Take a finishing powder—my favorite is the new launch from Laneige—and press it in under your eyes, across the areas where your pores appear most, and on any high points that are susceptible to shine. After using this method, you'll see why a satin-finish foundation and concealer work perfectly in a matte makeup routine.

Set It & Forget It

The final step—and the one that keeps matte makeup from looking dry—is setting spray. A good formula melts powders into the skin so the finish looks seamless rather than dusty. It’s the step that takes everything from "powdery" to that soft-focus, airbrushed effect—not to mention, it also helps your makeup last longer.

L'Oréal Infallible 3-Second Setting Mist Spray $13.99 at Ulta Beauty If a setting spray kept Simone Biles' makeup intact long enough to win gold during the 2024 Olympics, you bet its abilities are top-tier. Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Natural Finish Setting Spray $34 at Sephora For a no-fuss, sure-to-deliver setting spray, pick up the cult favorite All Nighter mist. It delivers a soft-focus finish and instantly melts together the powders without leaving a trace of shine.

