For a soft-focus finish.

Matte makeup has a bit of a bad reputation. For years, it’s been associated with heavy powders, flat foundation, and that overly dry finish that photographs wonderfully but looks a little lifeless in person. But when it’s done right, matte makeup is actually the opposite of dull. To me, it’s the secret to that soft-focus, airbrushed skin effect—the kind of complexion that looks smooth and blurred without obvious shine.

The trick, here, is balance. You don’t want every single product in your routine labeled “ultra-matte,” because that’s when things start to look dry and flat. Instead, I use a mix of blurring powders, long-wear foundations, and setting sprays that melt everything together so the finish looks smooth and never chalky.

Keep reading for my easy-to-do matte makeup routine that keeps skin looking like skin—just at its most airbrushed, soft-focus state.

Blurring Base

Before foundation, I like to start with a primer or base product that eliminates texture and makes my pores disappear. The key to achieving this is to invest in a formula with dimethicone (or, in other words, silicone). Despite what people believe, it does not clog pores; instead, it instantly creates a smooth base that blurs pores and fine lines.

Set the Foundation

The foundation is where the airbrushed effect really begins. I tend to reach for liquid formulas described as natural matte or satin rather than any pressed powders or ultra-heavy finishes. A liquid sinks into the skin better and prevents any dullness. A natural- or satin-finish formula still controls shine but keeps the skin looking like skin. Any remaining oil will be addressed with a finishing powder later on.

Brighten Without the Glow

When I apply concealer, I place a color two to three shades lighter than my natural skin tone on the high points of my face: under my eyes, around my mouth, and on my forehead. Like a foundation, anything too thick will make the skin look flat. Opt for a hydrating formula—it's not the enemy, and oily skin types still need moisture. In fact, a light shade on your skin will brighten your face without the need for highlighter.

Lock It All In

After adding your favorite contours and blushes, it's time to remove any and all extra shine left by foundations and concealers. A blurring powder is key here. I begin with a makeup brush and sweep setting powder across my entire face, then use a powder puff to tap a finishing powder under my eyes and on my T-zone, where I tend to get the most oily.

Reminder: a setting powder locks in foundation, prevents creasing, and controls oil, whereas a finishing powder is lighter in texture and can be used as the final step to blur pores and texture and deliver an airbrushed effect.

Set It & Forget It

The final step—and the one that keeps matte makeup from looking dry—is setting spray. A good formula melts powders into the skin so the finish looks seamless rather than dusty. It’s the step that takes everything from "powdery" to that soft-focus, airbrushed effect—not to mention, it also helps your makeup last longer.

