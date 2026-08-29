I’m pretty loyal to a solid manicure—give me a fiery red, and I’m usually set—but my saved folder has been making a very convincing argument for doing more. Lately, I can’t stop looking at nails with some kind of twist, whether it’s a pattern worked into the tip or a color combination I never would’ve thought to put together. And this week, nail artists clearly decided a good polish shade was only the starting point.
The blurred beauty trend isn’t going anywhere just yet. Here, washed-out stripes melt into one another over a sheer base for a hazy take on rainbow nails.
Gelcare
Rose Water Gel Nail Polish
Bordeaux and Blue
Bordeaux and baby blue are suddenly everywhere together, and I completely understand why. On nails, the unexpected color combo looks especially good painted into thin lines on the French tip.
Gelcare
Nail Polish
Sterling Stars
A metallic base already gives this manicure plenty of shine, but the crisp white stars are what make it feel graphic. It’s a much fresher take on celestial nail art.
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Cirque Colors
Sterling
Wild French
Animal print has taken over nail art lately, but you don’t have to commit to a full zebra manicure to get in on it. Keeping the stripes at the tips makes the look a little more subtle, while that punchy color pairing still gives it plenty of personality.
OPI
Nail Lacquer - I'm Yacht Leaving
Silver Linings
Metallics are still going strong, and this manicure brings the trend into cooler-weather territory. Glossy, black polish gets outlined in silver chrome dots for a moodier way to wear the shine.
Chanel
LE VERNIS 161 - LE DIABLE EN CHANEL
Turquoise Tortoise
Tortoiseshell makes another appearance this week, this time confined to the French tips. Tiny turquoise sequins give the classic fall print a much less expected finish.
Glamnetic
The Original Press-On Nails
In Orbit
These Japanese gel nails belong to Marie Claire Beauty Director Hannah Baxter, who got them done this week at MOÉNAIL in Brooklyn, and frankly, they deserve their own close-up. Tiny dotted sequins orbit across a warm brown base for one very fabulous manicure.
Côte Beauty
Tobacco Nail Polish
Plum Lines
Deep plum already feels right for the season, but the slim chrome stripes keep this make it a little more punchy. I particularly love how the lines run vertically down the nail instead of across it.
Clinique
Color Rich Nail Polish in Black Honey
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Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, andWomen's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.