Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Welcome back to Worth It, our weekly seal of approval on noteworthy launches and bespoke collaborations in the worlds of beauty and fashion. If it's featured here, consider these investments worthwhile.

SkinSheet Cleansing Coins $20 at theskinsheet (opens in new tab)

The Promise

I can’t stress this enough: Never use a washcloth more than once; it can harbor bacteria and mold that’s detrimental to your skin. Don’t believe me? Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Hadley King couldn't agree more. "You'd never re-use toilet paper right? If your purpose is to clean, you need to start with a clean product. Treat your face no differently. Use a clean washcloth for each use,” she says.

Enter Skinsheet’s disposable cleansing cloths, designed to take the guesswork out of facial cleansing. Each 10-inch cloth gently removes cleanser, makeup, as well as dirt, sweat, and environmental pollution collected throughout the day. The cloths are packaged in a small tube (which is perfect for travel, BTW) that contains 10 1-inch coins that morph into 10, 10-inch cloths. When you’re ready to use them, just place the coin in water and watch them expand.

There are two cool ways to use Skinsheet’s foolproof cleansing cloths: To remove cleanser, exfoliants, masks, or makeup, sweep a cloth moistened with water, makeup remover or micellar water over your face, rinsing as needed. To achieve a deeper cleanse, drape the cloth over fingers and massage in circular motions.

But even with all the hygienic and travel-friendly factors, are the Skinsheet cleansing coins really worth it?

Why I'm Obsessed

For me, skincare has a direct connection to self-care, and the ritual of properly cleansing my face is a huge part of that. When I want to unwind, I grab a cleanser and get to work. To me, there’s nothing better than the process of removing dirt and grime from my face after a long day.

As a result, I've tried practically all the facial cleansing devices. Generally speaking, I’m rarely excited. Most devices are so abrasive I wouldn't use them to soften my soles, let alone my face. Therefore, I opt for disposable washcloths that aren’t packed with unfriendly chemicals that are equally as detrimental to our health and the planet. Wasteful, ineffective facial wipes and cotton pads have very little room in my life.

I'm also not a big texture person and that's another reason I’m into these cloths. The woven texture is so soft, it feels like you’re using whipped cream to cleanse your skin, when in reality you’re getting a gentle exfoliation without the redness. It's powerful enough that a gentle wipe will leave your skin looking like you just had a facial. No exaggeration.

My favorite aspect of the offerings is that you won't find any unnecessary binders or additives within the cloth, which ultimately further irritate your skin. It's truly soft cotton that gets the job done. To channel my late grandmother, after using them I “felt like new money!”

Another huge plus is that each cloth is made of biodegradable and compostable cotton cellulose. That means the cloth fibers are easily broken down when heated or exposed to water. Because they’re made from materials certified for industrial compost, home compost, soil biodegradability, and marine biodegradability, you can throw a soiled coin in your compost bin or trash can. And, the tubes are 100-percent recyclable so it won't require decades to break down in a landfill.

Of course spending $20 for 10 disposable cloths is pricey, but when you’re supporting a female founded brand that’s on a mission to save the planet and your skin, that makes it more than worth it.