Dakota Johnson's Bedazzled Braid Will Live Rent Free in My Head for the Foreseeable Future
This low-effort, high-impact hairstyle sparkled at the Cannes Film Festival.
Dakota Johnson reminds us of the simple pleasures in life. On May 19, the actress stepped out in Cannes, France, for the 78th annual film festival. While on her way to a photocall with her castmates from her forthcoming comedy Splitsville, Johnson wore a simple hairstyle that feels like the epitome of a European vacation.
Paired with her now-signature bangs, her hair was brushed and pulled over one side of her shoulder and plaited into a simple braid. To elevate the look, Johnson added a crystal hair clip that made it appear as if diamond-encrusted leaves were delicately tucked into her braid—an eye-catching detail that brought a hint of sparkle to an otherwise understated style.
Braids are a low-maintenance way to keep your hair looking cute yet out of your face, especially in warmer weather. Johnson’s version is a particularly universal option for all hair types, and if you have kinkier, more coily hair, traditional box, knotless goddess braids, and even cornrows, are a great option for year-round wear.
Johnson’s hairstyle is the latest to come out of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where middle parts and elegant updos have been reigning supreme. It’s fairly easy to recreate this hairstyle, so keep reading to see a few of the ways I plan to jazz up my simpler hairstyles this summer.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
