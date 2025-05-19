Dakota Johnson reminds us of the simple pleasures in life. On May 19, the actress stepped out in Cannes, France, for the 78th annual film festival. While on her way to a photocall with her castmates from her forthcoming comedy Splitsville, Johnson wore a simple hairstyle that feels like the epitome of a European vacation.

Paired with her now-signature bangs , her hair was brushed and pulled over one side of her shoulder and plaited into a simple braid . To elevate the look, Johnson added a crystal hair clip that made it appear as if diamond-encrusted leaves were delicately tucked into her braid—an eye-catching detail that brought a hint of sparkle to an otherwise understated style.

Dakota Johnson during day seven of the 78th Cannes Film Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Braids are a low-maintenance way to keep your hair looking cute yet out of your face, especially in warmer weather. Johnson’s version is a particularly universal option for all hair types, and if you have kinkier, more coily hair, traditional box, knotless goddess braids , and even cornrows , are a great option for year-round wear.

Johnson’s hairstyle is the latest to come out of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where middle parts and elegant updos have been reigning supreme. It’s fairly easy to recreate this hairstyle, so keep reading to see a few of the ways I plan to jazz up my simpler hairstyles this summer.

Joez Wonderful Rhinestone Hair Clip $7.59 at Amazon Similar to Johnson's, this clip can also be styled vertically to give the illusion of the crystals falling down the braid. HINZIC Vintage Rhinestone Hair Clips $9.99 at Amazon Hair clips can also be an easy way to add a pop of color to your hair and outfit. Mehayi 4 Pcs Large Pearl Hair Claw Clips $7.99 at Amazon US For an easier version of Johnson's hairstyle, try a bedazzled claw clip.

