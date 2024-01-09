Teyana Taylor's New Hair Color Gets 2024 Off to a Fiery Start

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Red is absolutely taking over all your favorite celebrities’ beauty boards this season, from cherry- colored lipsticks to scarlet- dyed hair. And now, yet another public figure has taken part in the trend: Teyana Taylor, the acclaimed singer, songwriter, actress, and choreographer.
Just yesterday, Taylor took to Instagram with a carousel of chic photos of herself just after her interview with Good Morning America. Taylor has been promoting her new film, The Book of Clarence, a dramedy that takes place during biblical times and that also features the likes of LaKeith Stanfield, James McAvoy, and Omar Sy. This press comes amid talks that Taylor could potentially snag an Oscar nomination for her role in A Thousand and One, for which she has already been nominated for an Independent Spirit award.
A photo posted by teyanataylor on
Now, Taylor is making headlines for both her her art and her impeccable style, sporting her hair in a stylish, wavy pixie cut that balanced the maximalist silhouette she wore for her interview. The style was achieved by celebrity hairstylist Brandon Wiliams, who is known for creating the signature Perfect Platinum Pixie Cut, which was crafted so that women of color could achieve platinum blonde pixie cuts without damaging their hair. Without a doubt, Williams applied this expertise when working on Taylor’s hair, since achieving her new color requires significant yet careful lightening. After all, the color is a bright, ruby red similar to the shade Rihanna wore during her Loud era, so Taylor's deep brown hair likely needed to be bleached before dying.
“2024 is coming in hot!” Williams wrote of the new cut and color. Indeed, Taylor’s new look has gotten the year off to a fiery, stylish start, and is hopefully a good omen for Taylor’s bright professional year ahead.
Gabrielle Ulubay is a Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. She has also written about sexual wellness, fashion, culture, and politics both at Marie Claire and for publications like The New York Times, Bustle, and HuffPost Personal. She has worked extensively in the e-commerce and sales spaces since 2020, including two years at Drizly, where she developed an expertise in finding the best, highest quality goods and experiences money can buy. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.
