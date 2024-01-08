Every year, millions of movie and TV lovers tune into the Golden Globes—and there are a number of reasons to do so. As the kickoff of awards season, the Globes give viewers a taste of the films and shows that'll win the most accolades, as well as those that'll find themselves on a list of snubs. Like all awards shows and galas, the Golden Globes also give celebrities an opportunity to show out on the red carpet, donning designer gowns, sporting daring makeup looks, and debuting brand new hair styles and colors. And this year, several of these creatives have stepped out in bright red hair.
Singers like Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa, both of whom produced music for Greta Gerwig's Barbie, have had their dark hair colored a deep, dark shade of scarlet for some time now. Meanwhile, actors like Natasha Lyonne and Hari Nef opted for lighter, brighter shades on the red-orange spectrum, as did Lisa Ann Walter of Abbott Elementary. Emma Stone, of course, also stuck with her signature red-orange hair (she's actually a natural blonde!).
Indeed, red, in general, seems to be having a moment in the world of beauty, dominating product launches from brands like Gucci and Dior, and landing squarely in the center of makeup mood boards for celebrities like Tracee Ellis Ross and Selena Gomez. Megan Fox also recently dyed her hair cherry red in December, anticipating the trend by about a month.
In a moment when celebrity after celebrity seems to be dying their hair blonde or channeling summer with balayages and highlights, this new trend is a refreshing change of pace. For more red hair inspiration, check out how other celebrities have donned this daring shade in the past, including the likes of Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner.
Gabrielle Ulubay is a Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. She has also written about sexual wellness, fashion, culture, and politics both at Marie Claire and for publications like The New York Times, Bustle, and HuffPost Personal. She has worked extensively in the e-commerce and sales spaces since 2020, including two years at Drizly, where she developed an expertise in finding the best, highest quality goods and experiences money can buy. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.
