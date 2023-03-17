If you’ve been contemplating a makeup bag overhaul or a skincare revamp, I have *really* good news: Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale (opens in new tab) is in full swing, which means there’s quite literally no better time to shop. If you’re unfamiliar with the bi-annual promotion, allow me to give you a crash course. Over the next three weeks, Ulta, being the giving retailer that they are, surprises shoppers with 50 percent off (!!!) their best sellers. There’s a catch, though. The sale moves quickly—products only go and stay on sale for 24 hours. It’s a never-ending rotation of fivestar beauty buys, but planning ahead is key.
To help streamline your shopping journey, I’ve done the hard work for you. I’ve scanned the bargains, investigated the products, and selected the deals you won’t want to miss. To kick things off, I've rounded up the best products to shop this weekend. Make sure to check back in, because I’ll be updating this guide with my favorite items, every week, through the end of the month. (FYI: Full prices are listed below, but each product will be 50 percent off on their assigned day.)
Friday, March 17
Half off on Dermatologica doesn’t come by often, so trust me you’re going to want to scoop up this winter-approved moisturizer while you can get it at a sick discount. The rich, yet never oily, formula is packed with hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, and vitamins, so you can expect a range of benefits. Not only will your skin be plumped and uber-hydrated, but it’s also going to look brighter and feel smoother.
Saturday, March 18
Personally, I think this is the best deal for the entire month. Because let’s be honest: There’s no such thing as having too many Beautyblenders. I will genuinely be stocking up for the entire year ahead while these are only $10. If you're not convinced, let this be a gentle reminder you need to replace your sponge every six weeks.
Like to wait for big ticket items to go on sale? Ulta hears you, and on Sunday, they’ll be giving customers (aka you) half off this cult-favorite lifting tool. The kit comes with the microcurrent device, two skincare products (the hydrating aqua gel along with the cream), and an application brush. Just make sure you use your tool everyday if you want to actually see results.
Sunday, March 19
If your skin feels stuck (read: chronically dry, dull, or agitated), I challenge you to use one night’s worth of this face oil. It has a very lightweight texture, but is packed with a handful of oils focused on smoothing, hydrating, and revitalizing the skin. Think of it like an overnight pick me up that’ll leave you looking fresh come morning.
With over 8,000 five star reviews on Ulta, you better believe that this foundation is worth all the hype. It’s medium to full coverage formula that leaves behind a matte finish and works to control oil and shine throughout the day. One of the biggest pros? It looks just as good at 8pm as it did at 8am. There’s also 55 shades to choose from, so you can find your perfect match.
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and keeps up with the latest trends in the beauty space. She has previously written for Us Weekly, Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Follow her on Instagram @samholender.
