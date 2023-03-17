If you’ve been contemplating a makeup bag overhaul or a skincare revamp, I have *really* good news: Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale (opens in new tab) is in full swing, which means there’s quite literally no better time to shop. If you’re unfamiliar with the bi-annual promotion, allow me to give you a crash course. Over the next three weeks, Ulta, being the giving retailer that they are, surprises shoppers with 50 percent off (!!!) their best sellers. There’s a catch, though. The sale moves quickly—products only go and stay on sale for 24 hours. It’s a never-ending rotation of fivestar beauty buys, but planning ahead is key.

To help streamline your shopping journey, I’ve done the hard work for you. I’ve scanned the bargains, investigated the products, and selected the deals you won’t want to miss. To kick things off, I've rounded up the best products to shop this weekend. Make sure to check back in, because I’ll be updating this guide with my favorite items, every week, through the end of the month. (FYI: Full prices are listed below, but each product will be 50 percent off on their assigned day.)

Friday, March 17

(opens in new tab) Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream $47 at Ulta (opens in new tab) Half off on Dermatologica doesn’t come by often, so trust me you’re going to want to scoop up this winter-approved moisturizer while you can get it at a sick discount. The rich, yet never oily, formula is packed with hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, and vitamins, so you can expect a range of benefits. Not only will your skin be plumped and uber-hydrated, but it’s also going to look brighter and feel smoother. (opens in new tab) Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel $22 at Ulta (opens in new tab) $22 (opens in new tab) at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) $22 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) This brand landed on the beauty map for its brow products, so rest assured this gel is the real deal—and you can scoop it up for a drugstore price. It’s tinted, provides flexible hold, and never gets flaky or dried out on your hair.

Saturday, March 18

(opens in new tab) Beautyblender Bubble $20 at Ulta (opens in new tab) Personally, I think this is the best deal for the entire month. Because let’s be honest: There’s no such thing as having too many Beautyblenders. I will genuinely be stocking up for the entire year ahead while these are only $10. If you're not convinced, let this be a gentle reminder you need to replace your sponge every six weeks. (opens in new tab) NuFace Mini+ Facial Toning Microcurrent Kit in Sandy Rose $245 at Ulta (opens in new tab) Like to wait for big ticket items to go on sale? Ulta hears you, and on Sunday, they’ll be giving customers (aka you) half off this cult-favorite lifting tool. The kit comes with the microcurrent device, two skincare products (the hydrating aqua gel along with the cream), and an application brush. Just make sure you use your tool everyday if you want to actually see results.

Sunday, March 19