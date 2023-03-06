Ulta Beauty is amping up its offerings with a brand-new luxury beauty category. The country’s largest specialty beauty retailer just launched its curated assortment of luxury brands in select stores across the country, with the full collection of products available online at Ulta's dedicated Luxury Beauty Products page. (opens in new tab)

Now, you can find at Ulta luxury brands like Chanel, Dior, Natasha Denona, Hourglass, and Lancôme. Additionally, the launch includes luxury fragrance options from Tom Ford, Givenchy, Yves Saint Laurent, Gucci, Viktor & Rolf, and Tiffany & Co. You can expect more of your favorite brands to join the platform in the coming months, too.

Ulta's new expansion comes as part of a continued effort to become the preferred destination for Gen Z by offering a wide selection of beauty products across all price points and categories.

