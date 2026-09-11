Growing up, I never gave much thought to my electrolyte intake. A Gatorade after soccer practice? Lemon Lime, please. But the category as a whole was pretty limited. In the past couple of months, though, the industry has exploded—and frankly, rebranded. Electrolytes are now less about supplementation when you're sick or a professional athlete. Instead, it’s a category that’s infiltrated the wellness sector. According to Fortune Business Insights, the market is expected to grow significantly, reaching upwards of $77 billion to $82 billion by the mid-2030s.
There are wellness-forward options from brands like Thorne, which specializes in supplements. Hangover-targeted ones from Waterboy and Liquid IV. There are even more functional electrolytes that are fortified with magnesium, calcium, and chloride. Some are advertised as beneficial for combating GLP-1-related nausea or for helping you acclimate to altitude changes. Basically, there’s an electrolyte for everyone and every concern. But do you need to take them? That’s where the marketing can be a bit confusing.
Electrolytes, at their core, are there to correct a fluid imbalance, not as a daily dietary supplement. “Anyone who is regularly participating in intense physical exercise or those who tend to sweat heavily will have higher rates of electrolyte loss and will benefit from maintaining appropriate electrolyte levels and adequate fluid balance,” says Frank DiLorenzo, the VP of Product Development at Nutrabolt.
So while you may not need them all the time, electrolytes are a nice option to have as a part of your overall wellness routine. I’ve tried my fair share over the past year, looking for an option that makes me feel good and doesn’t taste too salty. Shop my favorites, ahead.
If you are a morning exercise person, then this might as well replace your coffee. In addition to containing three critical electrolytes that are lost during the sweating process, it also contains 100mg of caffeine from green coffee beans—and a blend of amino acids that help with muscle recovery. Think of it like a super-charged pre-workout. I’m partial to the fruit punch flavor, which I find incredibly refreshing, but there are seven others to choose from.
Review: “I have one every morning and it gets me ready for my day and workout !! Have some great flavors now !!! Definitely improved over time !!!” — Cellucor
Best Electrolyte Packets
THORNE
Daily Electrolytes
I always keep a few of these in my bag for when I’m in a pinch. My mom loves them to combat GLP-1 nausea, and I last used them when I flew to Aspen to combat altitude sickness. The lemon lime is my personal favorite (I find the others can lean a bit salty). The brand is very conscientious about what goes into its products, so rest assured these packets have zero sugars, no artificial colors, and source electrolytes from naturally occurring Himalayan pink salt.
Review: “Finally, a lightly flavored electrolyte that doesn't taste overly salty or weirdly sweetened. Don't realize how much missing the hydration is needed until I mix up a drink and then that something is "missing" feeling goes away, energy returns, and cognitive alertness is better.” — Thorne
Best Electrolytes for a Hangover
Waterboy
Weekend Recovery
Waterboy is one of the buzziest brands—and for good reason. They’ve thoughtfully crafted three distinct electrolyte packets for a variety of needs. There’s the Weekend Recovery, which contains ginger extract and vitamins to help with recovery after a night out, Workout Hydration, designed to help you perform and recover, and a Daily Hydration, that has simple electrolytes that help you power your day.
Review: “Been using Waterboy for years now because to me it’s simply the best on the market after doing a lot of research. I feel great using it during my workouts or long runs and even if it’s without sugar it tastes so good!!Only thing I would not recommend it on an empty stomach in the morning, idk just didn’t sit right with me.” — Target
Best Sugar-Free Electrolytes
Liquid I.V.
Sugar-Free Hydration Electrolytes
Sugar is often quite high in electrolytes—but not in these. There are zero grams and no artificial sweeteners. I personally love these when my brain is a bit foggy or my energy is low. In addition to having a high concentration of electrolytes, it contains my daily value of all the B vitamins: B3, B5, B6, and B12.
Review: “Absolutely my favorite flavor. Use it with coconut water so the zero sugar is a huge plus. My energy levels are better than with any stimulant based product I’ve used. Definitely a must drink to start my day.” — Target
Best Electrolytes for Working Out
Drink LMNT
Zero Sugar Electrolytes
These are fairly high in both sodium and potassium, so they’re best suited for those on a keto, low-carb, or paleo diet. Because of their high levels, these have a tendency to taste saltier than your average electrolyte, but the raspberry is the most palatable in my opinion.
Review: “A tongue in cheek title, but not kidding. Easily dissolvable. Great taste that i have come to crave! The difference in urine output between 20 ounces of plain water and 20 ounces of LMNT is noticeable. Truly hydrating the body rather than quickly exiting. Kudos to a great product!” — LMNT
Best Electrolytes for Hormone Health
Iris
Women’s Hormonal Health Daily Electrolyte Drink Mix
I’ve been following the brand’s founder, Demi, on TikTok for years. She’s struggled wiht PCOS (same, same) and made these electrolytes to help with hormone balance. They’re clinically studied and prove that they support healthy ovarian function, regular cycles, and insulin sensitivity.
Review: “I’m hydrating in a cute cup with major benefits. Gut health, vitamins, Women-focus health benefits! The flavors are delicious unlike others. The benefits are instant which is huge when I run on “empty daily.” — Iris Nu
What Should I Look For When Choosing an Electrolyte Drink?
It really depends on your specific routine and needs. “People should look for products that contain appropriate amounts of sodium and potassium for the types of activity they're engaging in or those that would be complementary to support gaps in their existing diet,” says DiLorenzo. “Depending on the individual and their fitness objectives, they may want to avoid products that contain high levels of sugar, especially if the quantity is excessive for their training or activity levels.” If you have any questions about which product is best for you, consult with your physician.
Can I Drink Too Many Electrolytes?
“Yes, you can always consume too much of anything and electrolytes are no different. Electrolytes are part of maintaining proper fluid balance but individuals should still be consuming sufficient levels of water to maintain proper hydration,” says DiLorenzo. Most of the time, electrolytes can accompany a workout, but be cautious of drinking them everyday—too much sodium can be harmful to the kidneys.
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Meet the Expert
Frank DiLorenzo
Frank DiLorenzo is based out of Austin, Texas, United States and works at Nutrabolt as Director Of Product Development.
Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.