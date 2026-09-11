I’ve Spent the Past Year Testing Electrolyte Powders—These 6 Taste the Best

Hydration-maxxing.

Samantha Holender&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
women sweating and working out next to electrolyte powders in a collage
(Image credit: Getty)
Jump to category:

Growing up, I never gave much thought to my electrolyte intake. A Gatorade after soccer practice? Lemon Lime, please. But the category as a whole was pretty limited. In the past couple of months, though, the industry has exploded—and frankly, rebranded. Electrolytes are now less about supplementation when you're sick or a professional athlete. Instead, it’s a category that’s infiltrated the wellness sector. According to Fortune Business Insights, the market is expected to grow significantly, reaching upwards of $77 billion to $82 billion by the mid-2030s.

There are wellness-forward options from brands like Thorne, which specializes in supplements. Hangover-targeted ones from Waterboy and Liquid IV. There are even more functional electrolytes that are fortified with magnesium, calcium, and chloride. Some are advertised as beneficial for combating GLP-1-related nausea or for helping you acclimate to altitude changes. Basically, there’s an electrolyte for everyone and every concern. But do you need to take them? That’s where the marketing can be a bit confusing.

Electrolytes, at their core, are there to correct a fluid imbalance, not as a daily dietary supplement. “Anyone who is regularly participating in intense physical exercise or those who tend to sweat heavily will have higher rates of electrolyte loss and will benefit from maintaining appropriate electrolyte levels and adequate fluid balance,” says Frank DiLorenzo, the VP of Product Development at Nutrabolt.

So while you may not need them all the time, electrolytes are a nice option to have as a part of your overall wellness routine. I’ve tried my fair share over the past year, looking for an option that makes me feel good and doesn’t taste too salty. Shop my favorites, ahead.

Best Electrolytes With Caffeine

Best Electrolyte Packets

Best Electrolytes for a Hangover

Best Sugar-Free Electrolytes

Best Electrolytes for Working Out

Best Electrolytes for Hormone Health

What Should I Look For When Choosing an Electrolyte Drink?

It really depends on your specific routine and needs. “People should look for products that contain appropriate amounts of sodium and potassium for the types of activity they're engaging in or those that would be complementary to support gaps in their existing diet,” says DiLorenzo. “Depending on the individual and their fitness objectives, they may want to avoid products that contain high levels of sugar, especially if the quantity is excessive for their training or activity levels.” If you have any questions about which product is best for you, consult with your physician.

Can I Drink Too Many Electrolytes?

“Yes, you can always consume too much of anything and electrolytes are no different. Electrolytes are part of maintaining proper fluid balance but individuals should still be consuming sufficient levels of water to maintain proper hydration,” says DiLorenzo. Most of the time, electrolytes can accompany a workout, but be cautious of drinking them everyday—too much sodium can be harmful to the kidneys.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Meet the Expert

man on a yelllow background
Frank DiLorenzo

Frank DiLorenzo is based out of Austin, Texas, United States and works at Nutrabolt as Director Of Product Development. 

Samantha Holender
Samantha Holender
Senior Beauty Editor

Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.