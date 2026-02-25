Welcome to Marie Claire’s Global Glow Guide , your one-stop-shop to the best beauty destinations around the world. Whether you need to find a bouncy blowout while traveling abroad or the best facial to rehab post-flight skin, we’ve got you covered.

Set to a picturesque backdrop of snowy mountains, Aspen is one of those rare places that feels like a manufactured oasis. Morning coffee can be had at Saint Ambrose with a side of a celeb sighting. Culture and fashion are at the forefront—galleries, concerts, and designer shops coexist, merging local flair with widespread prestige. It’s a charming storybook town that offers great cuisine (don’t miss the chicken sandwich at White House Tavern or the Hot Chocolate in The Little Nell lobby), winter sports (skiing is the obvious choice, but don’t miss out on snowmobiling with T-Lazy-7 Ranch or snowshoeing with ACES), and the most incredible people watching.

Just as important to Aspen is aprés culture. Visitors would be remiss not to stop at Snow Lodge at the St. Regis, Cloud Nine, or Cariboo Club. But the destination has been slowly building out its reputation in the beauty and wellness space, creating a holistic escape for travelers year-round. Sore muscles from the slopes can be counteracted with deep-tissue massages, altitude shifts are met with oxygen treatments, and drained social batteries are recharged with shots of B12 and meditation.

For how little the downtown area is, it’s shockingly packed with beauty and wellness offerings. Deciding where to go for a dose of rest and relaxation? Leave that to me. Rather than bringing you every option available in the small ski town, I’ve curated a tight edit of the most luxurious, worth-your-money treatments below.

Best Facial

The Spa at The Little Nell

(Image credit: The Little Nell)

The Little Nell is the only five-star hotel in Aspen—and frankly, it shows. A stay there serves up a dream vacation on a silver platter; the concierge team will help you organize outdoor sports, delicious meals (don’t miss out on Ajax Tavern’s grilled cheese), and, of course, spa time—all to the backdrop of a cozy, high-end interior. Whether you’re a guest at the hotel or not, you’re able to book a treatment in The Spa at The Little Nell. The three-room build-out promises an uber-luxe experience from start to finish. Private rooms are reserved for every treatment, with en-suite bathrooms, showers, steam showers, and saunas, offering the chance to truly unplug.

The spa is intended to be a holistic healing oasis, which makes their new partnership with Georgia Louise that much more organic. Louise, celebrity aesthetician and longevity expert, is easily one of the best facialists (I’ve been lucky enough to have a handful of facials with her at her New York atelier) and, more importantly, offers a wealth of knowledge about longevity, regenerative medicine, and skin optimization. While it’s usually impossible to secure an appointment with her, she’ll be running a residency at The Little Nell through April 5, giving new clients the opportunity to experience her magic hands. But rest assured, every aesthetician at The Little Nell has been trained in her unique technique—I can personally confirm your skin will be left sculpted and hydrated after experiencing the blend of hands-on facial massage, oxygen therapy, extractions, and exfoliation. My facial had all the markings of a luxury experience—a quiet room with no rustling, hands that never left my face, and a massage technique fine-tuned with hours of practice. Results are instantly visible, and there’s no downtime, so you can look your best for your dinner reservation.

Bespoke Facial: 60 Minutes

Cost: Varies

Best Massage

Aspen Massage by Lisa

(Image credit: Lisa)

Something about Aspen puts me firmly in touch with my spiritual side—the mountain backdrop decompresses my nervous system and grounds me in nature, reminding me what’s important. For a massage that feels intuitive and calming, book an appointment with Lisa Howie. She’s trained in a variety of techniques that focus on the body's connection to the brain and emotion. You’ll leave feeling not just relaxed, but with a clearer head.

Advanced Neuro Muscular Therapy: 60 minutes

Cost: $375

Best Spa

The St. Regis RAKxa Spa

A post shared by The St. Regis Aspen (@stregisaspen) A photo posted by on

There’s only one true spa situation in Aspen, and it’s at the St. Regis. The hotel itself is a landmark—it’s home to some of the best pop-ups (Staud created an exclusive collection with the hotel, as did ASOS, and Caviar Kaspia), and the backdrop of celeb-frequented Snow Lodge. But descend to the lower level, and you’ll be met with an absolutely breathtaking (and cutting-edge) spa facility. You can get massaged by a robot (it’s called Aescape) in a private room, where you’ll be able to pick your areas of concern and pressure. You can enjoy the oxygen room, where you’ll pop a nasal cannula into your nostrils to combat altitude sickness (I recommend stopping by as soon as you land), or pay a visit to the Thai-inspired baths. I’d be remiss not to mention The Ammortal Chamber, a lucite box that instantly pushes your body into a state of deep relaxation. It leverages red light, vibration, frequency waves, and music to calm the body into a state of nothingness—30 minutes there feels equivalent to eight hours of sleep.

On the facial front, I highly recommend getting the 111Skin Regenerative Exosome Facial with Meron. It’s exclusive to the property and leverages cutting-edge skin-lifting technology, exfoliation, and exosome delivery (think of it like little messengers that tell your skin to look tighter, healthier, and brighter). Meron is a skin magician, and after a session with her, my skin had that inimitable post-facial glow that only a few skilled hands can achieve. Even weeks (and many flights later), I’m still seeing the results. Frankly, it’s worth a trip to Aspen just to get this facial.

Exosome Regeneration Facial: 90 minutes

Cost: $700

Best Blowout

Salon Tullio

A post shared by SALON TULLIO - NEW ACCOUNT! (@tulliosalon) A photo posted by on

Aspen is very much a places-to-be, people-to-see type of vacation. And should you not want to do your own hair (I never do), I can’t recommend Salon Tullio enough. They’re a pretty full-service institution, so if you forgot to get your body waxed or your eyebrows done before flying out, don’t worry, they’ve got you covered. As for a classic blowout? Everyone at the salon is solid, but if you can manage to snap an appointment with Michael you won’t be disappointed. He does a ‘90s blowout right.

And, if you're in town for a wedding, you can book a makeup appointment, too.

Best Manicure + Pedicure

Manicures by Mara

A post shared by Mara (@manicuresbymaraa) A photo posted by on

If you broke a nail on the slopes or just didn’t get around to a pre-vacation set, don’t worry. Aspen regulars swear by Mara, and the best part: she’ll come to you. Unlike a lot of the spa manicures, she’s pretty reasonably priced and has the skill of a pro nail artist. Whether you’re in the market for cat’s eye finish, bedazzled accents, or gel extensions, she has you covered.

Best Wellness Experience

Aspen Integrative Medicine

A post shared by Aspen Integrative Medicine (@aspenintegrativemedicine) A photo posted by on

While you’re probably not going to get on a full peptide therapy treatment or pain management regimen if you’re just visiting, Aspen Integrative Medicine is definitely a place to bookmark if you’re in town. The primary reason I would stop by? An IV therapy. Traveling, especially at high altitudes, can make your body feel kind of off. Poor sleep, dehydration, and a little too much drinking? Consider popping by for an IV to boost energy and help you feel your best during vacation.

Best Shopping Destination

Aspen Collection

A post shared by SOREL (@sorelfootwear) A photo posted by on

One thing is for sure: there is no shortage of shopping in Aspen. Every designer store you could imagine is within just steps of your hotel. But if you’re looking for that only-in-Aspen experience, I highly recommend stopping by Aspen Collection, which is situated just outside the Aspen Snowmass gondola. The brand is basically what you would get if Helly Hansen and Moncler had a baby—it’s where practical skiwear meets fashion-forward, high-quality design that will never go outside of style. I currently have my eye on their heavy knits and their Sorel collaboration boots.

Cos Bar

A post shared by Cos Bar (@cosbar) A photo posted by on

Should your beauty products have gotten lost in transit, do not panic. COS Bar is right in town and has every brand you could ever need, from Tata Harper and Augustinus Bader to Chantecaille.

