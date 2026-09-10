I’ll be honest: I’m not big on crazy nail trends. I love the funky patterns like polka dot nails and mermaid finishes from afar, but they feel a little too experimental on my own fingers. I’m a year-round Bubble Bath wearer, and the extent of my experimentation is a navy or wine in the dead of winter. But this September, the biggest nail trends are shockingly wearable. So wearable, that I actually think I’ll switch things up at my next manicure appointment.
The colors are rooted in the neutral family. Shades like brown, nude, baby pinks, and whites are the buzziest. But don’t conflate their basic nature with being boring—every single shade is getting a textural twist. Rather than playing with prints and patterns, we’ll be seeing high shine, sheerness, and sparkle. Think glass skin—but for your nails. This fall, we’re seeing a crop of looks that feel elegant, rich, and classic. To see what four September nail trends are going to reign supreme, keep reading. Editorial nail artist Miss Pop is breaking it down ahead.
Chocolate Shimmers
Merlots will never not be in, but the most popular shade for the fall season is bound to be chocolate brown. “I love every shade of brown—I’ve always been a fan. I love ‘em in summer because they’re a whole damn mood, but especially in fall. When you add the shimmer, it gives the vampy vibe of the ‘90s that I love,” says Miss Pop. I personally have been gravitating towards really deep browns that verge on black, but more cashmere camel hues are also very cozy.
OPI
Barefoot in Barcelona
essie
Boho Rodeo
Sally Hansen
Macaroon
Glassy Glaze
Introducing the new It-girl finish: glass. “It’s the next level of cat eye; think of it like the sparklier sister. The whole idea is that you’re pulling the sparkle out into an even deeper, richer space with even more dimension,” says Miss Pop. “If a cat eye nail is a shooting star, a glass nail is the Northern Lights. It has a ton more depth, thanks to the added glass-like gloss on the nail.” To achieve the look, find a super high-shine top coat.
OPI
Mirror Shine Top Coat
Nailberry
Shine & Breathe Oxygenated Top Coat
Sally Hansen
Color Therapy High Gloss Top Coat
Metallic Moments
Expect NYFW to feature a ton of silver, gold, and mixed-metal energy. “I love a chromey metallic. If it’s not milky, it needs to be shimmery or pearly,” says Miss Pop. You’ll also see a ton of metallic accents this month—from metallic French manicures to accent nails.
OPI
Chrome Clawz
ILNP
Masquerade
IMGDD
Champagne Rose Gold Nail Polish
See-Through Sets
“If you can’t see through the nail color you’re using, are you even paying attention to trends? Nothing is opaque; everything has a milky finish, a sheer finish, or a semi-sheer finish,” says Miss Pop. “Is it sheer and shimmering? You’re hitting all the notes. Obviously, nudes and milky tones, but it’s going into fall shades like deep, rich purples.” I’m personally loving a sheer navy.
Sally Hansen
Dark Hue-Moor
Manucurist
Aubergine
Londontown
Iconic
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Meet the Expert
Miss Pop
Miss Pop is a well-known New York City-based professional nail artist and editorial manicurist who designs runway looks, beauty campaigns, and tutorials.
Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.