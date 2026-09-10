I am, admittedly, a makeup brush snob. I’ve never really bought into applying product with my fingers, and while I’ll occasionally reach for a sponge, brushes have always been my go-to. I still dabble with the staples in my collection that seem like everyone has owned since high school, but becoming a beauty editor has made me much more particular about what I invest in. Once you start paying attention to how a really good brush is made—and how much easier it can make it to create an incredible makeup look—you can’t exactly unlearn it.
Which brings me to Kraum, a line of makeup brushes that launched just under a year ago. It doesn’t hurt that the brand is gorgeous. The chic black-and-white packaging caught my eye first, but there’s real beauty-world pedigree behind it, too. Kraum was created by Annie Kreighbaum, the former executive editor and VP of brand development at Glossier before going on to co-found Soft Services. This time around, she’s turned her attention to makeup brushes, down to the tiniest details—and I mean tiny.
Five of Kraum’s brushes are part of the “Micro” family, and they live up to the name. The brushes are designed with makeup artists in mind, which is obvious when you look at some of the incredibly specific shapes. That said, they’re not so technical that the average makeup lover would have no idea what to do with them.
What also surprised me was how small the collection is. There aren’t endless variations of essentially the same thing; Kraum makes just seven brushes total, and each one has a very specific purpose. Aesthetically, it might be the chicest beauty brand I’m seeing right now. So yes, I wanted to find out whether the brushes were actually that good, or whether I had simply fallen for excellent taste.
Kraum Makeup Brushes
Kraum
Micro Brush Set
A set of five “Micro” brushes, complete with everything you need for the tiniest detail work, plus a brush cleanser.
Kraum
Eye Shaper Brush
The perfect shadow brush that easily defines the eye shape for whatever look you’re going for.
Kraum
Midi Flat Brush
A must-have for liquids and creams—use it as you would your fingertip, it gives a better, smoother finish.
What Kind of Brushes Does Kraum Have?
All seven Kraum brushes are handmade in Kumano, Japan, a city famous for its centuries-old brushmaking tradition, and where many luxury beauty brands have their brushes produced. Five belong to the Micro Brush Set: the Angle, Saber, Swab, Square, and Taper. Most use synthetic bristles, while the Swab combines goat hair with synthetic fibers. They’re designed for very precise work, from liner to spot concealing or getting product right along the lash line. You can buy them individually or as the $149 set, which also includes Kraum’s Brush Soap.
The two brushes outside the set are larger. The Midi Flat Brush ($42) uses synthetic bristles and is designed for cream and liquid formulas, while the Eye Shaper Brush ($50) uses natural goat hair and is made for powders. Kraum also sells the Brush Soap separately.
How Do You Care for Kraum Brushes?
A good makeup brush can last for decades—and Kraum says that, with proper care, its brushes can potentially last a lifetime. The biggest thing is keeping water away from the ferrule—i.e., the technical term for where the bristles meet the handle. Instead of submerging the brush, wet and wash only the bristles, then rinse with them pointed downward.
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Kraum recommends cleaning the brushes regularly with its conditioning Brush Soap; for brushes you reach for frequently, a weekly wash is a good rule of thumb. Afterward, gently reshape the bristles and lay the brush horizontally to dry with the head hanging over the edge of a counter. It’s a little more particular than tossing them in a cup to dry, but for brushes you could theoretically own forever, I’d say it’s worth the extra minute.
How Well Do the Kraum Brushes Apply Makeup?
I’m a smokey eye girl through and through. I do some version of one pretty much every single day, so I know exactly where I want my shadow to sit and the shape I’m trying to create. I started with the larger Eye Shaper Brush to lay down the base layers of my smokey eye, then moved on to the Micro eye brushes for the detail work.
The Micro Taper Brush made blending my liner into a soft wing ridiculously easy. If I wanted the end a little pointier, I went in with the Micro Angle Brush to sharpen it up. Then I took the Micro Swab Brush along my lower lash line, where its tiny size let me really push the shadow into my lash line rather than accidentally dragging the color too far down. I wasn’t suddenly doing a different eye look with these brushes; I was just getting to the exact shape I wanted faster, without having to clean up or correct as much along the way. My smokey eye still looked like my smokey eye—I just got it right on the first try instead of correcting my wing ten times.
Are Kraum Brushes Worth It?
Kraum brushes are certainly pricier than what you’ll find at the drugstore, but considering how they’re made, I actually don’t think the prices are crazy. They’re made to last for decades—and potentially a lifetime with proper care—and I noticed a real difference in how easily I could do the makeup I wear every day. The Micro brushes, especially, made the annoying little parts of my makeup routine, like getting my wing exactly right, noticeably easier. And I have to give the brand design its flowers: everything from the cream-and-black handles to the packaging is just so freaking chic. I’m more than happy to leave these sitting out on my vanity for everyone to see.
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Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, andWomen's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.