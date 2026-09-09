When Victoria Beckham told me that her newest fragrance, Hotel Portofino Extrait, was inspired by the early chapter of her love story with David—namely their Mediterranean escapes—every ounce of my being told me it would be a sexy scent. She went on: “It takes me back to the details of the hotel in Portofino—the warm evening light, the sea breeze coming through the balcony, and the smell of the room after a long day outside. I wanted to capture that feeling of being completely enamored with one another, when you’re absorbed in the moment.”
With a little help from perfumer Jerome Eppinette, who is the genius behind fragrances like Byredo’s Gypsy Water and Sol de Janeiro’s Cheriosa ‘91, the just-launched perfume is a delicious balance of spices, citrus, and woodsy notes. It’s “fresh and effortless,” per Beckham, yet it has a moody, sensual aura that makes it a distinctive date-night fragrance. It’s so good, in fact, that Beckham considers it her go-to date night scent. “There is something very romantic about wearing the fragrance that brings me back to the beginning of our relationship,” she says.
I was lucky enough to be one of the first to smell the brand’s fifth fragrance creation at a preview back in May—and was even luckier to source a lab sample come July. Since then, I’ve chosen to pull it from my collection on chilly summer nights, for weddings, and I’m confident it will get its fair share of use at upcoming NYFW events. It’s truly delicious.
How Is Hotel Portofino Different From Portofino '97 Eau de Parfum?
When I initially heard that the brand was putting an extrait twist on Portofino '97, I thought it would simply be a more concentrated version of the eau de parfum. That’s not exactly the case—the extrait is spicier and warmer by design. “I reach for Portofino ‘97 when I want something fresh and effortless,” says Beckham. “Hotel Portofino is richer and more sensual, so I love it in the evening or when I want something a bit more intimate. They have such different but complementary scent profiles, with bergamot as the common ingredient, that when layered, you get both that beautiful brightness from the parfum as well as the depth and warmth from the extrait.”
What Does Hotel Portofino Extrait Smell Like?
While Portofino ‘97 channels beachy energy, Hotel Portofino has a spicy, velvety cocktail bar feel. Top notes are the most reminiscent of the eau de parfum with bergamot, basil, and saffron, which then give way to a woody middle of fig, agarwood, and pinot noir. It then settles into something of a mysterious profile, with incense, papyrus, and black amber. Just note: the fragrance will adapt to your skin—it smells different on everyone. On my skin, it smells particularly spicy and warm; I’ll be wearing it all fall.
Is Hotel Portofino Extrait Worth It?
For years, my go-to scent from the Victoria Beckham Beauty fragrance selection has been Reverie 21:50. It’s intensely woody with a hint of vanilla and is one of the three fragrances I choose to wear in the fall and winter. While I still plan on having it in my rotation, Hotel Portofino has officially replaced it as my frontrunner. The sillage is powerful but not sickening; it lasts for hours on my skin, and despite not being a skin scent, it has a familiar, comforting profile. And frankly, if it’s good enough for Victoria and David Beckham? Well, that’s all the convincing I need.
Shop Victoria Beckham Fragrances
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Hotel Portofino
You only need one to two sprays for this to linger for hours. Spray it on your clothes? It'll stay adhered to the fabric until you wash it.
Victoria Beckham
Eau De Parfum Portofino '97
A lighter, more summery version of the new launch, this fragrance is also available in a body lotion, body oil, and hand cream.
Victoria Beckham Beauty
21:50 Reverie Eau de Parfum
A woody profile is at the core of this gorgeous fall and winter scent, but it's layered with a warm and cozy vanilla that allows it to play in the gourmand category.
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