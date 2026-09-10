Sunglass Nails Were All Over the Diane von Furstenberg Runway—And Officially My Favorite Fall Manicure Trend

Think tinted shades, but for your fingers.

Samantha Holender&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
a collage of sunglasses manicures on five sets of hands with three bottles of nail polish on colorful printed fabric
(Image credit: Essie)
Jump to category:

Henry Zankov made his debut as the creative director of Diane Von Furstenberg at New York Fashion Week S/S '27, and with it came the obvious wrap dresses, flowing fabrics, and gorgeous prints (lots of leopard!). But it also brought an unanticipated, but very fabulous manicure selection. Editorial nail artist Miss Pop is the genius behind what she’s dubbed the “sunglass nail trend,” and mark my words, it’s about to be one of the biggest fall looks for the fashion crowd.

It's a bit on the nose, but the whole idea is that nail polish is akin to sunglasses—slightly tinted, half-sheer, and the finishing touch to any fabulous outfit. “With the glass nail trend taking over, we wanted to give it a more sheer, modern twist,” says Miss Pop, who was in charge of ideating manicures for the show. “It’s effortlessly cool, like your favorite pair of sunglasses.”

Her inspiration came primarily from the collection's color palette. Think: rich browns, striking greens, and sheer fabrics. But the colors have less to do with the trend than the application. You really need two key components: a slightly sheer polish and a high-shine top coat. For this particular show, though, Miss Pop used the Essie Special Effects line, which is a range of holographic, duochrome, and light-reflecting pigments.

two sets of two hands wearing sunglass nails and colorful sleeves

(Image credit: Miss Pop)

If you’re trying to recreate the look at home, it’s honestly pretty easy and can be accomplished in just two to three simple coats. To start, use just one layer of polish—this will ensure that your polish is slightly sheer and jelly-like. If you’re attempting to create a multi-dimensional shade, consider layering a complementary shade on top.

Then, the most important step is a high-shine top coat that delivers an uber-glassy finish. “If a cat eye nail is a shooting star, a glass nail is the Northern Lights,” Miss Pop previously told MC. “It has a ton more depth, thanks to the added glass-like gloss on the nail.”

Want to recreate the look at home? Shop the exact nail polish shades from the DVF show, ahead.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Meet the Expert

miss pop
Miss Pop

Miss Pop is a well-known New York City-based professional nail artist and editorial manicurist who designs runway looks, beauty campaigns, and tutorials.

Explore More
Samantha Holender
Samantha Holender
Senior Beauty Editor

Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.