If there’s one thing I love, it’s a juicy, editorial-worthy glow. Despite having oily skin, I covet that intentional radiance that screams, “I drink all of my water every day.” That said, I also have fairly sensitive skin, and my skincare routine is strictly tailored to my acne-prone skin. So when I want that model-esque glam, I turn to an entirely different category: skin prep.

Yes, your skincare and skin prep routines are completely different because they serve different purposes (and should). The former is all about treating your skin concerns, whether it’s acne, eczema, or even rosacea. The latter is used only to ensure your skin is prepared for makeup. When using products for skin prep, the goal is typically to make the complexion look as natural as possible—think a juiced-up, red-carpet-worthy glow, but achieved in the comfort of your home. This is what proper skin prep adds to your beauty routine.

I’ve been slowly perfecting my own skin-prep routine, and I feel like I’m finally at a place where I not only like how it makes my makeup look but also how the products in my routine feel on my face. So if you want a skin-prep routine that will give you a glow that rivals some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, keep reading.

The Sunscreens

One of my favorite ways to prep my skin is with a product we should all be using anyway: sunscreen. The two formulas below are the ones that have been my go-tos for the past few months.

Anua Zero-Cast Moisturizing Finish Sunscreen $18 at Ulta Beauty Not only does this K-beauty sunscreen have a protection factor of 50, but it doesn’t leave behind even a hint of a white cast on my skin. It’s so dewy that sometimes, I’ll even use it in place of my moisturizer. Beauty of Joseon Day Dew Sunscreen SPF 50 $18 at Sephora While this brand makes my favorite tinted sunscreen in the world, we’re not here to talk about that. Today, we’re talking about the absolute banger that is the Day Dew Sunscreen. It’s another formula with a protection factor of 50, and it leaves the most gorgeous glow on the skin and, most importantly, sinks in beautifully. I’ve never had issues with my makeup pilling when using this, which is important when curating a skin prep routine, as the objective is to have your makeup lie on the skin as naturally as possible.

The Eye Creams

An often overlooked area in skin prep routines is the under-eye, which is arguably one of the most important areas of the face to keep moisturized, especially when applying makeup.

YSE Wide Awake Brightening Eye Cream $68 at Sephora $25 at Soko Glam This YSE eye cream is practically my dream under-eye product. It’s tinted and has all the benefits of a traditional eye cream formula, like caffeine and niacinamide to help de-puff and correct darkness, with color-correcting pigments infused into the formula. The shade range was recently expanded, so not only is this a fantastic skin prep product, but it can also replace your separate color corrector. Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Eye Base Primer & Moisturizer $66 at Sephora You’ve likely heard of the Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base, but the eye cream is just as good. Vitamin E, A, and caffeine work together to deeply moisturize and hydrate the delicate skin under the eyes, and even though it’s a jam-packed formula, it doesn’t feel heavy on the skin, which is key for layering products on top.

The Sprays

I personally subscribe to a triple-toning technique (yes, I use three toners twice a day), and it has done wonders in achieving that coveted glow. The two below are safe for my sensitive, acne-prone skin, and the best part about them? Easy-to-use packaging for on-the-go reapplication.

Prequel Multi-Quench Hydration Face Mist $17.99 at Target Be warned: the nozzle on this toner dispenses a lot of product. However, my skin feels so hydrated post-application that I keep using it and I am about halfway through my bottle after just about 1 month. Humectants like glycerin and polyglutamic acid combine with aloe, niacinamide, and more to give you plump, juicy-looking skin that doesn’t feel weighed down by product. Dr. Althea 345 Relief Cream Mist $19.90 at Ulta Beauty Another humectant-rich K-Beauty formula is Dr. Althea’s 345 Relief Cream Mist. The bi-phase formula that features a cream and water-essence layers onto the skin beautifully, thanks to the ultra-fine mist applicator. Centella asiatica leaf extract and panthenol hydrate the skin, simultaneously strengthening the skin barrier for more resilient skin overall.

The Serums

My skin prep serums need to make my skin glow as if the sun were beaming directly on me and only me. The formulas below overachieve and overdeliver on my constant quest for radiant skin.

Merit Great Skin Instant Glow Serum $38 at Sephora The Merit Great Skin Instant Glow Serum is a cheat sheet to glass skin. It's another bi-phase formula with ingredients like niacinamide, a hyaluronic acid complex, and antioxidants to plump the skin. If you want skin so glass you'll see your reflection, pick this up. Tatcha The Dewy Serum Resurfacing and Plumping Treatment $89 at Sephora $89 at Sephora Tatcha is one of my favorite skincare brands, hands down, so of course, the Dewy Serum had to make this list. This product contains lactic acid, so I sometimes use it in my skincare routine instead of for skin prep, but the glow persists regardless of where it’s used in my routine. Still, as a skin prep product, if your skin is feeling particularly dull for whatever reason, a few pumps of this will whip it right into shape.

The Moisturizers

Arguably, one of the most important steps of skin prep is the moisturizer that you use to seal everything in. Between the formula that’s a makeup artist staple and the other that is incredible for sensitive skin, the two below have you covered, no matter your skin type.

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Multi-Function Moisturizer $32 at Ulta Beauty Embryolisse’s Lait Creme Concentre Moisturizer has been a makeup artist staple for years and for good reason. The lightweight, French pharmacy formula sinks into the skin easily, leaving a satin finish that plays beautifully with makeup. It’s one of those beauty insider products that has been loved and trusted for decades, so if you don’t believe, check your favorite makeup artist’s recent work. There’s a pretty good chance they’ve also used (and loved) it. Dieux Instant Angel Lipid-Rich Firming Moisturizer $45 at Sephora The Instant Angel cream will make you look exactly like the name suggests—like an angel. If the peptide blend that addresses skin firmness and elasticity doesn’t speak to you, the powerhouse of hydrating ingredients like glycerin, urea, and hyaluronic acid will. It’s a fantastic “do it all” moisturizer that is perfect for skin care and skin prep (and yes, you can use it for both steps in your routine).

