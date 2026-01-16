My Skin Prep Routine Is Worth Its Weight In Gold

Go for glow.

If there’s one thing I love, it’s a juicy, editorial-worthy glow. Despite having oily skin, I covet that intentional radiance that screams, “I drink all of my water every day.” That said, I also have fairly sensitive skin, and my skincare routine is strictly tailored to my acne-prone skin. So when I want that model-esque glam, I turn to an entirely different category: skin prep.

Yes, your skincare and skin prep routines are completely different because they serve different purposes (and should). The former is all about treating your skin concerns, whether it’s acne, eczema, or even rosacea. The latter is used only to ensure your skin is prepared for makeup. When using products for skin prep, the goal is typically to make the complexion look as natural as possible—think a juiced-up, red-carpet-worthy glow, but achieved in the comfort of your home. This is what proper skin prep adds to your beauty routine.

I’ve been slowly perfecting my own skin-prep routine, and I feel like I’m finally at a place where I not only like how it makes my makeup look but also how the products in my routine feel on my face. So if you want a skin-prep routine that will give you a glow that rivals some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, keep reading.

The Sunscreens

One of my favorite ways to prep my skin is with a product we should all be using anyway: sunscreen. The two formulas below are the ones that have been my go-tos for the past few months.

The Eye Creams

An often overlooked area in skin prep routines is the under-eye, which is arguably one of the most important areas of the face to keep moisturized, especially when applying makeup.

The Sprays

I personally subscribe to a triple-toning technique (yes, I use three toners twice a day), and it has done wonders in achieving that coveted glow. The two below are safe for my sensitive, acne-prone skin, and the best part about them? Easy-to-use packaging for on-the-go reapplication.

The Serums

My skin prep serums need to make my skin glow as if the sun were beaming directly on me and only me. The formulas below overachieve and overdeliver on my constant quest for radiant skin.

The Moisturizers

Arguably, one of the most important steps of skin prep is the moisturizer that you use to seal everything in. Between the formula that’s a makeup artist staple and the other that is incredible for sensitive skin, the two below have you covered, no matter your skin type.

